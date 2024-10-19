Titans Adding New RB to Lineup Against Bills
The Tennessee Titans will look a little different in Week 7 when they take on the Buffalo Bills.
Fans may notice No. 25 out of the backfield, which hasn't been seen yet this season. That because it will be Joshua Kelley donning the jersey making his debut for the Titans after signing with the practice squad earlier this week, according to team reporter Jim Wyatt.
Kelley is expected to be a backup running back along with Julius Chestnut behind Tony Pollard as Tyjae Spears is out this week nursing a hamstring injury.
Kelley, 26, was drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers, keeping him close to his UCLA collegiate home. He played in 54 games (four starts) with the Chargers through four seasons, racking up 320 carries for 1,148 yards and six touchdowns while also posting 50 catches for 319 yards.
Kelley was with the New York Giants this offseason, signing with the team in the middle of training camp. However, he was cut just 10 days later before the Giants narrowed their roster down to 53 players.
With Kelley on board for the game against the Bills, he could be a nice, physical complement to Tony Pollard's in-space running style.
The Titans are in need of some kind of spark on the offensive side of the ball, and while Kelley may not get a ton of carries in his first game of the year as a backup, his presence could bring a freshness to the offense that it needs after struggling for the first five games of the year.
If Kelley can impress during this limited opportunity, he may be able to secure a spot moving forward on the Titans or a rival team that's watching him from afar.
