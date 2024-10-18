Steelers QB Floated as Titans Trade Option
As the Tennessee Titans continue seeing second-year quarterback Will Levis struggling, the outside noise is getting louder and louder. Fans and the media alike have suggested that the team should consider looking at possible replacement options.
Plenty of options have been suggested, especially when it comes to the 2025 NFL Draft. Names like Quinn Ewers, Shedeur Sanders, and Cam Ward have come up as possible fits.
Even Sam Darnold has emerged as a potential free agency target if the Titans want to go with a veteran option.
Now, a new name has entered the mix. That quarterback is none other than Pittsburgh Steelers' signal caller Justin Fields.
Will Lomas of Titan Sized has floated the idea of Fields being a possible option for the Titans.
Fields has been the starting quarterback for the Steelers throughout the first six games of the season. Russell Wilson was out as he recovered from a calf injury. Now, ahead of Week 7, Wilson has taken over as the starter and Fields has headed back to the bench.
In the six games that he has played this season, he has completed 66.3 percent of his pass attempts for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and an interception. He also picked up 231 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
At 25 years old, Fields could still be a long-term franchise quarterback for a team. Many think that he'll end up staying with Pittsburgh, but there is a chance that another team could swoop in and try to steal him.
Should Tennessee pursue Fields, they could also pursue him while keeping Levis. Having a two-quarterback setup where Fields and Levis compete could be healthy for both players.
This would be a very intriguing option for the Titans. Depending on what kind of price tag Fields would want, he would be well worth bringing in. He could take over as the starter, earn the long-term starting job, and completely turn his career around.
That being said, there is no guarantee that Fields will be available. The Steelers could very well lock him up to a new contract. However, if they do let him hit free agency, Tennessee should strongly consider at least looking into the option.
