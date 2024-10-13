Titans RB Leaves Game With Injury
The Tennessee Titans are locked into a hard-fought battle against the AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts so far today. In the third quarter, they were able to take a 17-10 lead.
With the game looking like it will be close all the way through, the Titans have suffered a concerning injury.
As shared by Turran Davenport of ESPN, running back Tyjae Spears is questionable to return to the game. He is reportedly dealing with a hamstring injury.
Spears is a big piece for the Tennessee offense. He hasn't been utilized this season as much as was expected, but he's still important offensive depth behind Tony Pollard at the running back position.
Coming into today's game, Spears had carried the football 27 times for 87 yards and a touchdown in four games. He had also chipped in with 12 receptions for 76 yards.
In today's game before the injury, Spears had picked up 27 yards on six carries.
This will be something to keep an eye on. Without Spears on the field, the backup running back ends up being Julius Chestnut. The 23-year-old back has been with the Titans throughout his entire three-year career thus far.
Only time will tell what this injury ends up being for Spears. It's a developing situation and we will make sure to share updates as they become available.
Hopefully, it's nothing serious and he'll either be able to return in this game against the Colts or next week. If he's forced to miss time, Tennessee might consider exploring other running back options to add depth behind Pollard.
At this point in time, the Titans have a lot to be excited about. They have played well so far against Indianapolis. Should they be able to continue their strong play and pick up a win, they would be right back in the mix of things in the AFC playoff race.
