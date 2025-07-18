Work on Titans' New Stadium Paused After Disturbing Find
Work at the new Nissan Stadium, the future home of the Tennessee Titans, has been paused after a noose was found at the construction site, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department via ESPN's Turron Davenport.
The Tennessee Builders Alliance, which is leading construction of the stadium, issued a statement on the incident.
"This week, a racist and hateful symbol was discovered on our site. There is no place for hate or racism in our workplace," the Tennessee Builders Alliance said. "We reported the incident to law enforcement, suspended work, and launched an investigation."
The group is also offering a reward for "information leading to the identification of the individual responsible." Additional anti-bias training will also be required for all workers.
Nashville mayor Freddie O'Connell also issued a statement, noting the city's efforts to create a safe working environment for all involved.
"Obviously, this is an environment where we want to try as hard as we can to prevent scenarios that might be fear or hate-based," O'Connell said in a statement. "We've taken some steps, both with local policies, state policy, and partnership with them to try, again, to keep temperatures low and prevent hate incidents like this. It is very concerning, there is an open investigation. I know the Titans are cooperating with Metro Nashville Police and we'll see what that investigation turns up."
Construction on new Nissan Stadium began in 2024 and is expected to cost $2.1 million in total. Public fnding accounts for $1.26 billion of that total, the most for any stadium in the U.S.
The stadium is scheduled to open in February of 2027.
