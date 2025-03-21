Titans Take First Step Toward Hosting Super Bowl
The Tennessee Titans will soon have a new state-of-the-art venue to call their own, and potentially some of the perks that come with it.
According to WKRN, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has submitted a "letter of interest" to the NFL expressing a desire to host Super Bowl LXIII at the new Nissan Stadium in February 2029. Nashville has never hosted the big game before, but Lee believes the new venue will "make Tennessee the top destination for the nation’s biggest events—from the Super Bowl to the Final Four & beyond.”
Lee cites the success of events such as the 2019 NFL Draft and the SEC Basketball Tournament as success stories that the Super Bowl can follow.
"As Tennessee’s capital and a dynamic global hub, the city of Nashville is uniquely positioned to welcome the NFL for a memorable and successful event," Lee wrote in his letter. "Nashville is an easily accessible, top global destination with a proven track record of hosting safe and seamless large-scale events like the NFL Draft, CMA Fest and the SEC Championship. Football fans will no doubt enjoy Music City’s world-famous honky-tonks, live music, attractions, and restaurants.
"The State of Tennessee’s investment in the construction of the new Nissan Stadium reflects our commitment to hosting the world’s most anticipated sporting event. This thoughtfully designed state-of-the-art stadium, which will boast the closest viewing experience in football, is sure to provide an unrivaled experience to players and fans."
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell previously expressed his hopes for a Super Bowl at the new Nissan Stadium, also noting the success of the 2019 draft.
"I think the stadium is going to be amazing," Goodell said in May of 2024, per the Titans' website. "We know the passion of the fans here – we experienced the draft here. I think a Super Bowl here would be very successful. But we'll get to that once we get a little further down the line with the stadium."
New Nissan Stadium is scheduled to open in 2027, two years before Super Bowl LXIII.
The league has already determined the sites for the next three Super Bowls. Super Bowl LX will take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. in February of 2026, Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. in 2027 and Super Bowl LXII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in 2028. That means Super Bowl LXIII is the next available one, and if Lee's wish comes true, it could be in the Music City.
