Predicting Titans First Two Free Agency Moves

The NFL's free agency window officially opens in one week, and the Tennessee Titans are among the highest potential suitors for any and all candidates. With league-leading space in the cap and a need in just about every category, the Titans are expected to appear everywhere across the board.

To that point, the Titans could sign just about anyone. As the market evolves and changes even now, in such close proximity to deals being made, it's nigh impossible to predict exactly what any team will do, least of all a team with the assets and needs such as those in Nashville.

Yet the franchise, now operating under head coach Robert Saleh, has a few outstanding ties at this stage that may allude to their direction when the gates fully open. Amongst the many supposed possibilites, two signings stand out as more likely than the rest.

A Defensive End With Numerous Connections

Off the bat, Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers has already interacted with members of the Titans' current personnel online on a number of occasions. Not only that, but having played with Jermaine Johnson (EDGE) and Tanzel Smart (defensive line assistant) under the aforementioned Saleh, his trip to Tennessee would be a reunion on multiple levels.

The most recent smoke around Myers came in the form of the aforementioned Johnson posting on X (Twitter) directly tagging the DE in what was a blunt recruiting effort for all to see.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is hit by Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98) | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

At this point, it seems about as surefire as any pre-free agency prediction can get that Myers ends up a Titan. A lot can change in a week (or more), but this one feels like a relatively safe pick.

A Receiver With Similar Ties

Wan'Dale Robinson, having played for the Titans' new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll for the entirety of his career as a New York Giant, shares a similar connection as Myers on the opposite side of the ball.

Entering his arguable prime (coming off of a four-touchdown, 1,000-plus yard season) and in-line for a primary role, the noise regarding Tennessee's reported interest in Robinson makes more than enough sense given the context.

Plus, if the Titans sign open free agency with a balanced, one on offense one on defense approach, the team can fill chasms in both their scoring and score-stopping units before running through their cap to any serious extent.

The franchise could end up taking a complete left, but this right turn looks like a realistic path that the team could take ahead of an increasingly promising 2026-27 season.

