Titans' New Nissan Stadium Plans Moving Forward
The Tennessee Titans have played at their current home for 26 seasons, but they are planning a move in the next few years.
The new Nissan Stadium opened ground a little over a year ago, and team president Burke Nihill gave reporters an update on the stadium plans.
"We're still on time to open in February of 2027," Nihill said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"In terms of PSL and suite sales, we remain humbled by the response and demand. We expected to go on sale with our premium PSLs in June of 2024 and be on sale through February of 2025, and we sold through the premium inventory by the middle of August (2024). We've since moved on to Phase 2, and Phase 3 just opened up. More and more fans are getting their phone call to come to Titans House and choose their next seats. It's really been a gratifying process."
The Titans will look to have a roof on their new stadium, which will allow them to eliminate the hot games at the early part of the season and the cold matchups towards the end.
Out of the 32 teams in the NFL, 11 play in an indoors stadium. With this change, the Titans will join the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints inside.
The new stadium will also significantly help Tennessee's chances of hosting a future Super Bowl, which has been a goal for owner Amy Adams Strunk and the rest of the front office.
Super Bowls have already been awarded to host cities from 2026-28, but the Titans could have a chance to host their first in 2029.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!