1 Titans WR Has the Perfect Window to Audition for a Trade in Week 8 vs. Bengals

Few people, if anyone, expected Jeffery Simmons to be the first Titan that Tennessee would trade this season. It could probably be safely argued that few people expected the team to move their longtime cornerstone at all. Yet, here they stand short of Simmons heading into Week 8.

In a seriously shorthanded matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals - as both WR Carnell Tate and RB Tyjae Spears are out with injuries - this road duel feels most important as it relates to the November 10 trade deadline. Who is realistically next on the chopping block for Tennessee?

The big names seem to be Tony Pollard, Amani Hooker, and even Alontae Taylor. However, nobody has a better opportunity on paper to audition for their potential next team than Calvin Ridley.

Ridley has the perfect chance to make a case for his trade value

Ridley entered this season as a starter in the Titans' offense on the outside, though he's quickly faded out of relevancy in favor of second-year WR Elic Ayomanor. Ridley now remains involved in a limited fashion, boasting little more than his veteran presence.

He's technically questionable for tomorrow's contest, but was a full participant in Friday's practice. The stars are aligning for Ridley to take the field.

With only five receptions for 81 yards on the year, it's clear that Ridley's role with the Titans has almost totally waned. But at 31 years old and operating on a restructured contract, the value of Ridley may not be lost on a more competitive team in need of complimentary minutes at WR.

Aug 29, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley, left, and wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) look on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tate being on the bench is obviously bad news for the Titans, but it almost certainly means more clock for Ridley. If Tennessee starts playing from behind (as is unfortunately expected), Ridley will have perhaps his best chance of the year to get going.

Lighting the fuse for Tennessee's fire sale

It could not come at a better time for either party. Tennessee appears to be on the brink of a full-on fire sale, and a "look what I can do" outing from Ridley would help light that fuse.

Ridley did eclipse 1,000 yards just two years ago in his first (and only) 17-game season with the Titans. Staying healthy has been a problem, with his most recent injury being hip-related, but the vet is paced well to surpass the mere seven games he played last season. He's only missed one game in 2026 up to now.

If Ridley does play in Week 8, an increase in snaps poses him well for a near-future trade. The former Alabama sensation simply doesn't fit the system in Nashville anymore. We'll watch closely to see if this comes to fruition as the trade deadline puts pressure on every possibility.