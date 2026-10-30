Carnell Tate and Tyjae Spears Out for Titans in Week 8: Who Breaks Out Without Them?

The hits just keep coming for the 1-6 Tennessee Titans. Trading Jeffery Simmons may have primed the team for a better rebuild moving forward, but it does no favors for Tennessee's matchup with one of the best offenses in the league this Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals await in Week 8.

On top of that, both WR Carnell Tate and RB Tyjae Spears have been listed as out for the road duel, with shoulder and knee issues respectively. Not only will Tennessee be freshly without their best defender, but two routine playmakers - including their fourth overall pick - will also now miss.

But we're about the optimism around here. In that spirit, here are two players primed for a breakout now that we know Tate and Spears can't go. When reserves need to step up, these two are likely to be called on.

Breakout RB: Michael Carter

We'll start with the less surefire of the two with backup RB Michael Carter. The veteran back spent most of this season on the practice squad until he was called up in Week 7 to cover for both Spears and rookie Nick Singleton being out.

Carter posted a fair seven yards on three carries, as well as another seven on his one target. Robert Saleh praised Carter's three-down capabilities, which seems to give him the edge over Singleton.

Pollard will one again be the workhorse in this offense, but down Spears and a receiver, Carter could be in line for more work. We're circling him as a breakout candidate, especially in the short passing game. The longer Spears sits, the more likely these chances are to come for Carter.

Breakout WR: Elic Ayomanor

Ayomanor has a strong case to come away with the most targets in Tate's absence. Wan'Dale Robinson seems like the obvious pick, but the massive offseason acquisition has been largely ineffective as of late, especially downfield.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) receives a pass for a first down during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Robinson has just two games with 50+ yards this season; he's combined for only seven receptions for 29 yards through the last two weeks. Ayomanor, on the other hand, collected a whopping seven targets against the Cleveland Browns in Week 7.

He hauled in three of those balls for 44 yards. Robinson had six, and four catches, but only seven yards.

Cam Ward has had chemistry with Ayomanor since they shared a rookie campaign last season. That preference has swapped to Tate to some degree, but Ayomanor has outright succeeded Calvin Ridley and earned more time on the field.

Look for extended targets for Ayomanor this week, especially in the mid-to-deep capacities that Tate is often targeted.