2 Wants and 2 Needs For Titans Preseason Home Debut vs. Seahawks

The Tennessee Titans are set to host their first game in Nashville since the rebrand this coming Sunday, Aug. 23, as the Seattle Seahawks travel to Nissan Stadium. The two teams will participate in a joint practice on Frida, prior to that live contest.

The Titans' opening duel vs. the San Francisco 49ers did little more than lay the groundwork for expectations this preseason. Tennessee won, we only saw the starters for three drives, and surprisingly, the overreactions haven't been all that bad... for the most part.

Heading into game two, however, things are expect to take a more solid form. Here are two things we want to see out of the Titans on Sunday, as well as two things the team needs to accomplish.

Want: Carnell Tate Touchdown

This may be a slightly selfish pick, but Tate's zero catches in last week's game did set off mild alarms throughout the Titans fanbase. All of Tennessee's receivers struggled, but Tate looked especially out of sorts, failing to bring in even one of his three targets.

Robert Saleh wasn't concerned following the contest, and rightfully so; it was just one preseason game, after all. But Tate, given more clock on Sunday, should have the space and time he needs to find his footing out there.

Give me another 95-yard touchdown drive and cap it off with a Tate touchdown this time.

August 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Need: Better Showing From the Titans Secondary

This point has been beat into the dirt already, but it has to have a spot on this list. Tennessee desperately needs a better performance from their secondary, who went down as maybe the most disappointing facet vs. San Francisco.

Saleh, while not panicking about the unit, noted "an urgency" regarding the cornerback performance. Tennessee allowed a total of 238 passing yards against the 49ers, and neither Mac Jones nor Brock Purdy even played.

Eyes will be heavily tracking highly-paid veterans Cor'Dale Flott and Alontae Taylor this weekend. The newly-signed duo need to bounce back.

Want: Keldric Faulk Sack

Switching back to the rookies, who wouldn't want to see Keldric Faulk break through for a game-two sack? The rookie had a sneakily productive opening out west, disrupting passing lanes and applying pressure off the edge.

Aug 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) tries a spin move against San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Carver Willis (74) in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To see Faulk not only continue to improve, but to level a sack against the Seahawks on Sunday would help further his case as a potential breakout weapon on Coach Saleh's defense.

This isn't a necessary accomplishment, as Faulk could very well trot out and have another solid showing without getting home to the quarterback. But this is a want, not a need; we want to see Faulk make good on Saleh trading up in the NFL Draft to select him in a huge way.

Need: Continued Improvement From JC Latham, Fernando Carmona

Lastly, Tennessee needs to see continued growth from two debatable pieces on the offensive line. Third-year tack JC Latham had a surprisingly efficient debut, which inspired Titans fans with the hope that he'd turned a needed corner this season.

Alongside Latham is rookie right guard Fernando Carmona, who is actively fighting for the starting spot at his position. Carmona has the "inside track" for the gig, per Saleh, due in part to his strong early showing this preseason.

If Ward and the Titans offense are to improve as a whole this week, consistency from two of the offensive line's less surefire pieces seems like a necessary precursor. Especially with how much debate was spawned around Tennessee's protective unit this offseason, these two pieces have more pressure to prove that the Titans didn't need a landmark OL signing this offseason.

Keeping Ward safe and allowing him to slow the game down this week may lead to the offensive showing we've been waiting for all offseason from the Titans.