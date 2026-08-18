3 Hopes for Cam Ward, Titans Offense in Preseason Matchup With Seahawks

The Tennessee Titans are now gearing up for another joint-practice and game week, with the Seattle Seahawks coming to town on Sunday, Aug. 23. After a narrow win in week one over the San Francisco 49ers, fans got a semi-solid idea as to what this team is currently made of.

While schemes and systems will certainly be more complex in the regular season, it was Robert Saleh's defense that mostly stole the show last Thursday - save for a poor performance from the secondary, that is.

That puts a spotlight on the offense to perform well in week two. In the lead-up to Tennessee's preseason home debut, we're coming at you with three things we'd like to see Brian Daboll's unit accomplish.

1. Carnell Tate Gets More Touches

By "more touches" for Carnell Tate, I mean any touches at all. Coming up with zero catches on three targets last week, the Titans' top-pick rookie is at the top of the list for hopeful improvements on Sunday.

Aug 3, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans wider receiver Carnell Tate (14) makes a catch during training camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach Saleh reassured media after the game that Tennessee would "find ways" to get Tate the ball. With starters set to see an in increase in minutes, Tate should have more than enough room to work on his chemistry with Cam Ward.

Speaking of Ward...

2. Cam Ward Slows the Game Down

Part of Tate's struggles were Ward's own week-one problems. Going 5/12 passing and missing on more than a few open receivers, Ward simply looked unsettled in his three-drive appearance.

Much like Tate, Ward needs to slow down and try and control the game at his own pace against Seattle. Saleh chimed in again here, attributing Ward's sped-up play to the live game setting. With a contest now under his belt and another week of practice in progress, a sturdy recovery from Ward is in order to help quiet worries about the offense.

3. JC Latham Remains Reliable

This one again ties back to the previous hope. JC Latham hushed doubters with an incredible debut vs. the 49ers. His work clearing paths in the run game was especially impressive, leading to the Titans ending up with 167 yards on the ground in total.

Aug 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tennessee Titans offensive tackle JC Latham (55) blocks against the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many questions remain around Tennessee's offensive line, and that includes Latham. After all, he was apart of the unit that allowed Ward to be sacked a league-high 55 times last season.

However, entering his third year in Tennessee under a revamped (and thus far more promising) coaching staff, Latham is in a prime position to turn the tables on reputation. Another knockout showing next week could begin to cement Latham as a truly reliable piece in a unit that needs one.