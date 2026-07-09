4 Surprise Tennessee Titans Cut Candidates Ahead of Training Camp

The Tennessee Titans will need to cut their 90-man roster down to 53 by August 30, and as a result, we could see some surprise cuts.

Training camp and the preseason will help general manager Mike Borgonzi and first-year head coach Robert Saleh evalute the roster at key positions, but the pair will still have to make some tough decisions.

That said, let's take a look at four Titans players who could be on their way out of Nashville in the coming months.

Tennessee Titans linebacker James Williams (52) heads onto the field for warmups before their game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill., Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Linebacker James Williams

Williams has shown promise through his first two seasons as a physical linebacker with immense versatility.

However, his future in Tennessee is uncertain. Cedric Gray, Anthony Hill Jr., and Cody Barton are likely locked in as the top three linebackers for the Titans, meaning Williams will be fighting for the final spots in the position group.

Williams definitely has a shot to beat out Mohamoud Diabate and Dorian Mausi, but with Diabate being more experienced and Mausi providing more value on special teams, both players have more compelling roster cases than Williams, who feels like the odd man out.

Running backs Michael Carter and Kalel Mullings

Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears, and Nicholas Singleton will be the Titans' top three running backs, and if they decide to keep four, Michael Carter and Kalel Mullings have often been mentioned as the contenders for the final spot.

Carter played for Saleh with the New York Jets for two and a half years and has a good amount of in-game experience, which should help him in a roster battle. Mullings was a sixth-round pick in last year's draft and was mostly a special teamer during his rookie campaign.

Carter or Mullings would be solid choices for RB4, but I think Julius Chestnut should get the nod over both of them. Chestnut has played a pivotal role on the Titans' special teams units over the last two years, and if Tennessee decides to keep an additional running back, giving the nod to a versatile special teams contributor like Chestnut would be a logical move.

Wide receiver K.J. Osborn

We already know that Carnell Tate, Wan'Dale Robinson, Calvin Ridley, Elic Ayomanor, and Chimere Dike will be members of the Titans' receiver room. So the question is whether the team keeps six or seven receivers.

Either way, I don't think K.J. Osborn makes the cut. Osborn's proven production and veteran experience could pave the way to a roster spot, but I don't envision a scenario in which Tennessee cuts Bryce Oliver, who has consistently made plays in camp and the preseason over the years and is exceptional on special teams.

If the Titans do retain seven receivers, I'm banking on Xavier Restrepo getting the spot. The Miami product stood out during the spring, and his connection with Cam Ward should give him an extra push in roster discussions.