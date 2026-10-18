Titans Scoreless vs. Colts at Half: Could Any Team Win With an Offense Like This?

Now that we're officially at the half in the Tennessee Titans' Week 6 contest, the team has gone five straight quarters without a single point. The Indianapolis Colts lead 13-0, which would normally suggest that the trailing team still has a chance in this one.

But things feel different with Tennessee. Of course, the Titans have time to come back. Two full quarters should yield plenty of opportunities to recover a two-score deficit. But could any team win with an offense that looks like this on a consistent basis?

The 0-5 Titans provide the obvious answer: No. Absolutely not, even. At the half, QB Cam Ward has thrown for just 37 yards on four completions and no scores. Ward also threw a pick under pressure on the Titans' final offensive play of the second quarter that led to more Colts points. Tennessee has punted on every drive (save for the turnover), found virtually no success on the ground (27 yards total), and have only held on due to the merit of their scrappy defense.

Amani Hooker had a first-quarter interception. Jeffery Simmons, Jermaine Johnson, and Jacob Martin all have a sack. As we hoped, Robert Saleh's defense looks at least marginally better than the unit did last week in their embarrassing home loss to the Houston Texans. That's even with starting CB Alontae Taylor being deemed a healthy scratch - coach's decision - prior to kickoff.

But until Brian Daboll, Ward, or someone not yet seen makes a change, this offense is a complete loss. Tennessee is unlikely to get in the victory column anytime soon.

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) runs with the ball during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Titans' offense can't wait to make a change

Ward's underwhelming passing yards only begin to highlight the problem. He only attempted seven passes in the first half. Not only is Ward struggling to find explosive success, but more often than not, Daboll's system simply doesn't want him to try.

Why not? At this point, as we noted heading into the contest, the group has nothing left to lose. This duel with the Colts feels like an interval where the Titans' season shifts from current promise to questions about what comes next.

The offense, whether in the incoming two quarters or the chunk of the year still left to come, has passed the point of "wait and see." Five losses in and pending a sixth, you could safely argue at this point that Tennessee has exhausted the potential of their current strategy.

Short gains on the ground spelled by occasional shots over the middle isn't cutting it. The play-calling appears cautious (at best), and Ward no longer looks comfortable under center. No team could be expected to succeed as a two-sided sword with struggles like these.

Barring a second-half miracle (we shouldn't count out Daboll's adjustments just yet), the offense's constant regression is officially demanding a change. No matter what the goal is for the rest of Saleh's first season, that change can no longer wait.