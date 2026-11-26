Over the offseason, Tennessee Titans' GM Mike Borgonzi introduced Robert Saleh as the franchise's next head coach and approached free agency aggressively, spending more than $265 million with hopes of dawning a success era in Nashville. They even debuted new threads with the color palette paying homage to their predecessor, the Houston Oilers, with a modern twist ahead of their final season in Nissan Stadium.

However, the Titans find themselves sitting at the bottom of the NFL standings at a 1-9 record, in the same spot they were last season only weeks after firing their head coach, Brian Callahan.

Tennessee has underperformed beyond the expectations of pundits, fans, and the coaching staff in what has been one of the most challenging seasons in franchise history. “These last couple of weeks, I'm not gonna try to sugarcoat anything," Saleh said to the media this week. "It's been dog----."

There's little to be optimistic about for Titans' fans. Nonetheless, there are still eight games remaining on the schedule that will impact the future of the franchise. While Tennessee may not win another game for the remainder of the season, here are three developments every Titans fan should keep an eye on.

Titans' draft pick implications from around the league

The Titans are currently in possession of the No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2027 NFL Draft.

Unlike other professional sports leagues that use a lottery system to determine draft order, the NFL assigns the top pick to the team with the fewest wins. Tennessee edges out fellow one-win teams, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Miami Dolphins, due to the Titans facing a greater strength of schedule.

The Titans have an opportunity to secure the number one pick if they continue to lose. Later this season, the Chargers and Dolphins will face off, which could help Tennessee keep the top spot. Looking ahead at the Titans' schedule, they play Jacksonville, Washington, Detroit, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh and Houston.

Nov 15, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (99) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) after he runs the ball during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Each of the Titans' opponents are looking to win because they're either in the playoff picture or in the hunt. Even the lowly 3-8 Colts, because the Jets have ownership of their first-round pick.

Another important draft contingent for Tennessee is the Chicago Bears. The midseason Jeffery Simmons deal included a first-round draft pick in 2027, which will likely be a late-round pick because the Bears have an 8-2 record.

However, the pick still has a chance to fall because the Bears play in the highly competitive NFC North, with every team having at least six wins. Chicago has one more game against each NFC North rival remaining on their schedule.

Cam Ward building his confidence and gaining more experience

Following a loss to the Houston Texans 26-3 in Week 5, the buzz around QB Cam Ward peaked. At that game in Nissan Stadium, Titans' fans were holding up signs mocking the young quarterback. However, Ward has helped turn Tennessee into the sixth-highest scoring offense in the NFL since Week 8, according to StatMuse.

In the month of November, Ward has thrown for 783 yards, scored seven touchdowns and only one interception on an efficient 68.8% completion percentage across three games. For two of those games Ward was without his No. 1 target, WR Carnell Tate, and a game-and-a-half without WR Wan'Dale Robinson, the WR2.

Without a doubt, the second-year quarterback has been playing the best football of his pro career. Ward's improved play lifts pressure off the shoulders of the Titans' front office.

Tennessee shouldn't spend a second- or third-day draft selection on a potential replacement or feel tempted to spark a desperate trade for an aging veteran. Instead, the front office should focus on improving a Tennessee defense that has allowed almost 45 points per game in the last three games.

Week-to-week Ward has been improving and finding a rhythm regardless of who's on the field for the Titans. In November, Ward's six touchdown throws have been to six different receivers. Titans' fans should be encouraged by Ward's recent uptick in production and have more optimism about their young quarterback heading into next season.

Continuing to elevate a promising young receiving core

As previously mentioned, Ward has found six different receivers in the end zone this month; half of those targets are age 25 or younger. Robinson is 25, Tate is 23, and WR Chimere Dike is 24. Although he hasn't scored this month, WR Elic Ayomanor's 140 receiving yards is the second-highest number of receiving yards of any Titan in November. He's only 23 years old in his second season.

Tennessee's depth at receiver has been pivotal for Ward's development. The next-man-up mentality when Tate and Robinson have missed time with injuries has allowed Dike and Ayomanor a chance to prove themselves as reliable receivers.

Prior to his injury in Week 7 against Cleveland, Tate was the favorite to win AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. Still, despite missing two-and-a-half games this season, Tate is second in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns and fifth in receptions amongst all rookies this season, according to StatMuse.

Nov 22, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) runs for a touchdown during the game between the Cowboys and the Titans at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tate has the shot at becoming the first Titan to win the award since Vince Young in 2006. Currently, Tate has the third-best odds to win on DraftKings, only behind Broncos' RB Jonah Coleman and Raiders' QB Fernando Mendoza, per ESPN.

If the Titans lock in the top pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, the front office will have an opportunity to add to Tennessee's offensive firepower by selecting the consensus No. 1 pick, Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith.

He's widely considered a generational talent. Smith is the most hyped receiver coming out of college since Calvin Johnson, who was selected No. 2 in 2007 by the Detroit Lions and later became a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Whether or not Smith joins Tate and Ward in Nashville, there's already significant talent to build on in the future.