3 Major Takeaways From Day 1 of Tennessee Titans Training Camp

The Tennessee Titans held their first practice of training camp on Wednesday, as Robert Saleh's squad will practice for a few weeks before heading to Santa Clara for a joint practice and preseason game on August 13.

Though the Titans aren't on pads yet, the team still got some solid work in and got the rust off after a long summer break. Tennessee will practice in shorts and jerseys for the rest of the week before finally putting the pads on early next week.

Wednesday's practice wasn't open to the public, but beat reporters were present. That said, let's take a look at three key takeaways from the Titans' opening practice of camp.

Cam Ward and Carnell Tate are Locked In

The duo of quarterback Cam Ward and wide receiver Carnell Tate is expected to be the engine of the Titans' offense, and the pair didn't disappoint during Day 1.

According to Turron Davenport of ESPN, Ward and Tate connected three times on Wednesday, two coming during seven-on-seven and the other during team period, which went for a touchdown. Tennessee's young quarterback-wide receiver duo is building elite chemistry, as Ward and Tate spent part of the summer together working out in Miami with some other teammates leading up to camp, and that extra work is already showing.

On the day, Ward completed 11-of-16 passes, per Jim Wyatt of Titans.com. The 2025 No. 1 overall pick started camp on a high note after an up-and-down spring, but it doesn't get any easier from here.

Easton Freeze of A to Z Sports stated that the Titans' offense, led by new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, ran a simple attack to kick off camp so everyone could get back into the swing of things. As camp goes on, Daboll will introduce more packages and schemes, which will test Ward and even Tate as they continue to get acclimated to the new offense.

Femi Oladejo is Back, but Still has a Lot of Work to do

After missing all of spring due to a hamstring injury, Oladejo returned to the practice field for camp. The 2025 second-round pick will be looking to put together a bounce-back second season, as his rookie campaign was cut short because of a leg fracture.

Austin Stanley of A to Z Sports watched Oladejo closely on Wednesday, stating that the 22-year-old had some nice moments, but also struggled at times, especially when the offense used a chip block on him.

However, what stood out the most to Stanley was Oladejo's thick frame. Stanley stated that the UCLA product is built like an edge rusher in a video game, and he also looked incredibly explosive.

We'll see how Oladejo looks throughout camp and the preseason, but it's awesome to see him back out there. The Titans need viable production from the young pass rusher in 2026.

Will Levis is Participating in his Final Training Camp with the Titans

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) throws a pass during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's only been one practice, and I can confidently say that Will Levis isn't making this team.

Though Levis tossed two touchdowns on Wednesday, he only completed nine of 16 passes and also threw an interception, per Wyatt. Though Saleh implied the QB2 spot is open, Levis needs to post an impressive camp to beat out Mitch Trubisky for the role, and on Day 1, he looked like the same guy we've been watching since he arrived in Nashville in 2023.

Trubisky is dealing with tightness, so he didn't practice on Wednesday. However, when the veteran returns, the backup job is for him. Levis doesn't seem like a legitimate threat to Trubisky, and the Kentucky product is likely entering the final stages of his tumultuous Titans' tenure.