4 Key Takeaways from Tennessee Titans Saturday Practice: Elic Ayomanor is Rising Above the Rest

The Tennessee Titans wrapped up the opening week of training camp on Saturday, as Robert Saleh's squad will take the day off on Sunday before returning to the practice field on Monday in pads.

Though it's tough to evaluate a football team without seeing a padded practice, we still learned quite a bit about the Titans this week. Tennessee is only going to ramp up the intensity from here, so we'll get a lot more answers in the coming weeks.

The beat reporters were present at Titans' practice on Saturday, and fans were also in attendance. Let's take a look at four key takeaways from the weekend practice.

Elic Ayomanor Could Challenge for a Starting Spot

Ayomanor has been making plays all week, and Saturday was no different. According to Jim Wyatt of Titans.com, the Stanford product logged nine catches in team periods this week, including four on Saturday. Ayomanor also made another highlight-reel play on the sideline, and ESPN's Turron Davenport added that the second-year receiver hauled in a back-shoulder throw from quarterback Cam Ward.

Though Calvin Ridley is currently slated to be the Titans' No. 2 boundary receiver, Ayomanor can't be far behind after the week of camp he just had. Don't be surprised if Ayomanor is the starter opposite No. 4 overall pick Carnell Tate, with Wan'Dale Robinson in the slot, when Week 1 rolls around.

Will Levis Doesn't Lack Any Confidence

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) throws a pass during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Levis is battling for a roster spot, and though his future in Nashville is looking murky, the 27-year-old quarterback doesn't lack confidence in his abilities.

While speaking to the media on Saturday, Levis said that he feels better than ever and believes he'll be a starter in the NFL again.

"There aren't 32 quarterbacks in this league better than me," Levis said.

It's great to see that Levis still has faith in himself and is ready to prove his doubters wrong. However, his days with the Titans are likely coming to an end soon, so we'll see where the next chapter of his career takes him.

Cam Ward is Stacking Days, but Still Has Ways To Go

Ward has been efficient to begin camp, and we saw more of the same to end the week. The 2025 No. 1 overall pick completed 16 of 26 passes on Saturday, per Wyatt, and went 13 of 21 during team periods. Ward also seems to be fostering a strong connection with Ayomanor, as the two seem to connect multiple times each practice.

Since his development under offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is just starting, Ward still has a long way to go. The Miami product continues to display elite franchise-quarterback traits, but the upcoming weeks will show just how much he's improved.

JC Latham Looks More Motivated Than Ever

Latham was a full participant at practice after coming off the physically unable to perform list on Thursday, and the 2024 No. 7 overall pick is hungry for success in Year 3.

Austin Stanley of A to Z Sports said Latham moved well on Saturday and seems refocused after a slight detour to start camp. The Alabama product looks to be incredibly motivated as he enters what many are calling a make-or-break year.

If Latham can stay healthy in 2026 and develop into a viable starter for the Titans on the right side, it would be a fantastic development for the offense. Latham has the frame to be an imposing force up front, but he needs to be more consistent in pass protection and use his impressive mobility to his advantage.