3 Titans Players and 2 Position Groups to Keep Tabs On vs. Seahawks This Week

The Tennessee Titans have a busy week ahead of them. Head coach Robert Saleh's squad will take on the defending Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks, in a joint practice on Friday, followed by a preseason contest on Sunday.

After an up-and-down showing in Santa Clara against the San Francisco 49ers last week, the Titans will be looking to bounce back as the Seahawks come to town. Obviously, Seattle is a better team than Tennessee, but the Titans can still get some valuable reps and intel from this week's action.

That said, let's take a look at five players to keep tabs on for the Titans in their second joint practice and preseason game of camp.

RB Tyjae Spears

Nicholas Singleton has missed practice to start the week with an injury, and if the rookie can't participate against the Seahawks, it'll be a massive opportunity for Spears to leave no doubt about who the RB2 is behind Tony Pollard.

Though Spears is still the clear frontrunner to be the backup back, Singleton showed promise in the preseason opener and could challenge for the role. However, Spears also played well in limited snaps, and a productive week versus a formidable Seahawks defense would significantly raise the fourth-year running back's stock ahead of the regular season.

WR Elic Ayomanor

Aug 3, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) makes a catch during training camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As with Spears, an injury could open a major opportunity for Ayomanor. No. 4 overall pick Carnell Tate didn't practice Wednesday after colliding with safety Kevin Winston Jr. on Monday, meaning Ayomanor could take the bulk of first-team reps versus Seattle.

Even if Tate's injury isn't anything serious, which is the expectation according to Paul Kuharsky, Ayomanor should still be a player to keep an eye on. The Stanford product had a quiet week in San Francisco, which was unexpected, given his electric camp.

The Secondary

It's hard not to worry about the secondary after they looked out of sorts against the 49ers backups in the preseason contest and allowed chunk plays in the joint practice. Free-agent addition Cor'Dale Flott's struggles stood out the most.

Unfortunately, the road doesn't get any easier for the group as the Seahawks come to Nashville. The secondary will surrender some explosive plays, but it's critical they show improvement as the season approaches, or we may have an uncomfortable conversation about the group in the coming weeks.

RG Fernando Carmona

Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Peter Skoronski (77) and guard Fernando Carmona Jr. (66) run drills during the Blue and White Stadium Scrimmage at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Carmona has been the biggest riser in camp, as the rookie fifth-round pick went from a developmental project to a potential starter on the Titans' offensive line. The Arkansas product started against the 49ers and has been taking most of the first-team snaps at right guard.

If Carmona continues to steadily progress and hold his own versus Seattle, the 24-year-old will be another step closer to locking up the right guard job over Jackson Slater and Cordell Volson.

The Quarterbacks

None of the quarterbacks played well last week. Cam Ward was inaccurate, Mitchell Trubisky didn't do anything special, and Will Levis looked like the same guy we've seen all offseason.

Entering this week against the Seahawks, all three quarterbacks must step up, play smart football, and sustain drives for the offense. Tennessee has no chance of staying competitive with Seattle if its signal-callers aren't at the top of their games.