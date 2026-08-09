Titans Rookies Steal the Show as Tennessee Wraps up Second Week of Training Camp

The Tennessee Titans officially wrapped up their second week of training camp with a scrimmage at Nissan Stadium on Friday and a practice on Sunday. Robert Saleh's squad will now prepare for a joint practice and preseason game with the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara this upcoming week.

The Titans' roster is filled with veteran talent in nearly every position group. However, several of the team's rookie class were the major standouts during Friday's scrimmage and Sunday's practice.

Wide receiver Carnell Tate has drawn most of the spotlight, but two other Titans rookies should also be getting more attention.

Linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. and Guard Fernando Carmona Stand Out Along with Tate

Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Peter Skoronski (77) and guard Fernando Carmona Jr. (66) run drills during the Blue and White Stadium Scrimmage at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Let's start with Tate, who continued his excellent performance from the scrimmage into practice. According to Jim Wyatt of Titans.com, Tate hauled in three touchdowns on Sunday, including a clean toe-tap goal-line score on a beautiful throw from quarterback Cam Ward.

Tate has looked like a legitimate No. 1 receiver in recent camp practices, and it's hard not to get excited about his potential. The 21-year-old possesses smooth route-running, reliable hands, and plays much faster than his 4.53-second 40-yard dash.

We need to see how Tate performs in an actual game, but it's safe to say that the Titans may have finally found a cornerstone offensive weapon.

Besides Tate, linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. and guard Fernando Carmona were also standouts. Hill has been stringing together phenomenal practices, and Sunday was no different. The second-round pick tallied two run stops and a pass breakup and continues to play with high energy. Hill is gaining significant momentum, and it wouldn't surprise me if he eventually jumps Cody Barton on the depth chart.

Carmona has had a quiet camp, but the fifth-round pick finally took first-team reps at right guard on Sunday and played with fire. According to A to Z Sports, Carmona was the catalyst for a big run by running back Tyjae Spears, contributing multiple key blocks before his helmet eventually came off.

Cordell Volson and Jackson Slater have been competing for the starting right guard job for most of camp, but it looks like we can't count out Carmona for the spot. Volson and Slater don't instill much confidence, so it would be nice to see Carmona push both of them.

The Titans will hit the road for Santa Clara for a joint practice with the 49ers on Tuesday and a preseason contest on Thursday. During this trip, keep a close eye on Tate, Hill, Carmona, and the other Tennessee rookies who could make noise.