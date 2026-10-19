So Crazy it Just Might Work: How Titans Would Benefit From Trading CB Alontae Taylor

If you’d have asked me heading into this season who was on the trade block for the Tennessee Titans, a few obvious names come to mind. In fact, those names are still in play.

Veterans like RB Tony Pollard and LB Cody Barton remain in the conversation, even given the former's current hold on Tennessee's backfield production. Seeing either of those names move would check an expected box for a Titans team that just secured their first win of the season.

However, with the November 10 deadline approaching, one surprise name may be in trade contention. There’s a case to be made for trading CB Alontae Taylor.

Crazy, I know, but it makes sense for Tennessee in the present moment.

Why Alontae Taylor is a trade candidate

For the folks about to point out that Taylor was signed to a $58 million, three-year deal this offseason: That was my first thought as well. It’d essentially be moving off of an experienced piece and admitting fault in the investment.

But would it be better to hold on to a player that just isn’t taking to the system in the hopes that he eventually pans out?

The ongoing Calvin Ridley experiment in Nashville says no.

Saleh on whether Alontae Taylor is a one-week inactive, and if he's now week to week: We'll discuss it as a staff and make a decision that is best moving forward@Titans — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 19, 2026

If Robert Saleh’s decision to sit Taylor in Week 6 vs. the Indianapolis Colts is any indication of Taylor’s standing with the team, it may be better for the Titans to squeeze any potential-based trade value out of him right now.

Trading away Taylor’s potential

Coach Saleh has talked about the complication of his zone-structure defensive system numerous times. He’s even touched on the learning curve that comes with that; see Cedric Gray’s sudden drop in snaps for a prime example.

It hasn’t been confirmed that Taylor’s issue is with the system. However, he’s struggled to make any significant difference in the Titans’ secondary through five games.

What’s worse, Saleh sitting him yesterday resulted in what was perhaps the unit’s best performance of the year. Two interceptions in the first game without Taylor suggests a loud issue with his involvement.

The Titans wouldn’t get a king’s ransom for Taylor. You’d likely be looking at a mid-to-late draft pick or another waning defensive playmaker. But if the defense is better off without Taylor already, what does Tennessee have to lose there?

It’s not even a one-game sample size that I’m judging this on. PFF has Taylor ranked 100th among just 102 eligible CBs in the NFL. It isn’t a coincidence that the team looked better without him on the field.

Maybe there’s a team out there that believes in Taylor’s progression. Maybe that team has more time to allow him to come to grips with a change. If such a team exists, the Titans couldn’t be blamed for embracing the quick-draw nature of that decision and making a call.