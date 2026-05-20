4 Options for the Titans If Kevin Zeitler Isn't Re-Signed

The Tennessee Titans didn't have many internal free agents this offseason that fans were clamoring to bring back. If there was one piece that almost everybody preferred to have back, though, it was veteran offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler.

Zeitler signed a one-year deal with the Titans last offseason and manned the right guard spot all season. Zeitler didn't hit his previous Pro Bowl level, but he was more than serviceable and a reliable veteran. It's now the end of May, though, and Zeitler still has not been re-signed, or signed by anyone else.

Many have assumed Zeitler would eventually be brought back in the fold, but that seems less and less likely. As a result, let's identify some other options to play right guard for the Titans in 2026.

Will Hernandez

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez (76) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Will Hernandez is still a free agent after spending the previous four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. For much of his career, Hernandez has been a capable starter, and has experience at guard and center.

In 2025, the veteran didn't grade well according to Pro Football Focus, but he played fewer than 400 snaps due to injuries. Assuming Hernandez is healthy, he could be a decent stopgap option for the Titans. Hernandez's versatility on the interior and veteran presence could be welcomed additions to the room.

Greg Van Roten

East Rutherford, NJ -- August 1, 2024 -- The new obtained offensive lineman Greg Van Roten practicing today at training camp for the New York Giants. | Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Greg Van Roten is an interesting option, assuming he wants to continue playing. Van Roten is 36, the same age as Zeitler, but he could still be a servicable stopgap for the 2026 season.

The Titans could interest Van Roten because he would get to reunite with several former teammates and coaches. Van Roten spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the New York Giants, playing under Brian Daboll. Despite his advance age, Van Roten still graded out well in 2025. PFF gave the veteran a respectable 65.3 grade and he had the 20th-best pass-blocking grade out of 81 guards.

Mekhi Becton

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Mekhi Becton (73) reacts after the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Mekhi Becton is another player with ties to the Titans' coaching staff. Becton was a first-round pick of the New York Jets back in 2020 and played under Robert Saleh. Becton was originally a tackle, but he shifted to guard and had some success.

Unfortunately, 2025 didn't go well for Becton. The guard signed a two-year deal with the Chargers before the season, but ended up being one of the lowest-graded guards in the league, and was released this offseason. However, Becton has been serviceable in the past, and he's only 27. Perhaps a different system would help Becton regain his prior form.

Internal Options

Aug 22, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans kicker Joey Slye( 6) celebrates with guard Jackson Slater (64) after a made 63 yard field goal against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Of course, the Titans could decide to keep it in-house. There are several players competing for the spot: Jackson Slater, Cordell Volson, and rookies Pat Coogan and Fernando Carmona among them.

Slater was a late-round pick in 2025, but the team has liked what they've seen from him in limited samples. Volson was added on a cheap, one-year deal this offseason, but is coming off a serious injury and didn't play in 2025. Coogan was a center in college, but could theoretically slide to guard, while Mendoza is talented, but needs to get more consistent with his technique to make it.

Of these options, Volson is obviously the most experienced, but even before his injury, he was inconsistent. The best bet seems to be development from Slater, or one of the rookies being way ahead of schedule.