5 Burning Questions Titans' Offense Must Answer Before 2026 Season

The Tennessee Titans are kicking off OTAs on Monday. These practices will give the team a chance to be on the field together and see where everybody is at as we draw nearer to the 2026 NFL season.

Looking at the Titans' offense, it's clear that side of the ball has much more talent than it did a year ago. Even with an uninspiring supporting cast in 2025, Cam Ward still managed to show flashes of brilliance, so it's understandable why many fans are optimistic.

However, as we kick off OTAs, there are still some questions the Titans need to answer regarding the offense.

Who Will Play RG And C?

Nov 3, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; TTennessee Titans center Lloyd Cushenberry III (79) calls out the audible against the New England Patriots during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

In 2025, the Titans had Lloyd Cushenberry at center and Kevin Zeitler at right guard. However, Cushenberry was released this offseason after an underwhelming tenure in Nashville, and Zeitler remains unsigned.

The Titans didn't make any trades or big signings to erase all worries at either position. Instead, the team brough in veterans Austin Schlottmann and Cordell Volson, while drafting Fernando Carmona and Pat Coogan near the back of the 2026 draft. The Titans also still have Jackson Slater, who was a late-round pick in 2025. It seems like the team is content with two of these five players starting, but who will those two be? Will any of them be able to stand out this summer and earn the job?

Can Nicholas Singleton Factor In at Running Back?

Nov 22, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) stands on the field following the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The Titans were widely expected to select Jeremiyah Love in the 2026 draft. The Arizona Cardinals decided to take Love one pick ahead of the Titans, though, and the Titans pivoted to Nicholas Singleton in the fifth round.

Many were expecting Love to be the Titans' starter in 2026, with Tony Pollard possibly becoming a trade piece. Instead, it seems like Pollard will be the lead back again in 2026... unless Singleton has something to say about that. Singleton was cleared to resume running last month following an offseason injury. If the rookie stands out this summer, it will be very interesting to see how he's factored into the running game.

Is the Wide Receiver Depth Good Enough Now?

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) rushes for yards during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It immediately became clear in 2025 that the Titans' receiver room simply wasn't good enough. The team was forced to rely on Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike, two mid-round rookies, for essentially all of the receiver production.

To correct that, the team added Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency and also drafted Carnell Tate in the first round of the 2026 draft. Now, the room features a healthy Calvin Ridley, Tate, Robinson, Ayomanor, Dike, and several other interesting names, like UDFA Tyren Montgomery and special teams standout Bryce Oliver. On paper, this unit looks legit. However, injuries and underperformance are unavoidable, so is this room good enough?

Can JC Latham Finally Take a Step?

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans offensive tackle JC Latham (55) in his stance against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

JC Latham was a first-round pick in 2024. When you're a first-round pick, there are clear expectations you have to meet. It's probably safe to say that Latham hasn't met those expectations yet, but he also hasn't been terrible, especially when compared to other tackles the Titans have deployed.

But it's now time for Latham to take a step. Right now, the left guard spot occupied by Peter Skoronski is the only position on the Titans' line with an above-average starter. The other spots are either complete unknowns or just "okay." Latham falls into the "okay" category, and he needs to be in that above-average lane that Skoronski occupies. This summer will tell the Titans' new coaching staff a lot about whether or not Latham is up to the task.

Does Cam Ward Have Enough Help to Progress?

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) drops to throw during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

We THINK the Titans have a much better cast of weapons in 2026. It shouldn't be all that hard to be better than what was on the roster last year, after all. But the coaching staff and front office need to be paying close to attention to how the offense looks this summer. If there are any injuries, or some players don't look right, the team can't be afraid to make a bold move.

The Titans will only go as far as Ward takes them, but at the same time, the young star has to have help. It should be clear by the time the 2026 season starts whether or not Ward has enough talent around him to elevate the Titans this season.