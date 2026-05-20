3 Positions Where Titans Made the Most Significant Improvements This Offseason

The Tennessee Titans entered this offseason with a ton of cap space and a ton of holes to fill. That's to be expected after a 3-14 season, and the Titans, for the most part, addressed their biggest problem spots.

In free agency, the team was able to add a few new starters and hopefully found a few more in the draft. Now that OTAs are underway, and the biggest moves are likely done, let's identify the three position groups on the roster that were improved the most.

Cornerback

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) hits Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) as he throws a pass during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The secondary was a big problem in Nashville in 2025. Towards the end of the season, the team was forced to rely on guys like Jalyn Armour-Davis, Kaiir Elam, and Darrell Baker Jr. Naturally, that didn't go well, so the team prioritized the cornerback position in free agency.

Alontae Taylor and Cor'Dale Flott were both added on three-year deals to be the new starting duo. Taylor is a Tennessee native who has only missed four games in his four-year career and has four career interceptions. Flott, meanwhile, is coming off his best-career season in 2025, where he was credited with 11 pass breakups.

There's no question this duo will be an improvement over what the team trotted out last year. The depth behind those two is still a major question, but adding two starters at one position definitely makes it much improved.

Defensive Line

Tennessee Titans defensive back Keldric Faulk (15) and Tennessee Titans guard Fernando Carmona Jr. (66) during the Titans Rookie Camp Day 2 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, May 2, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another massive area of improvement is the defensive line. Last year, Jeffery Simmons and T'Vondre Sweat essentially had to do everything by themselves. Now, the room is more talented at the top and has better depth.

I recently ranked the defensive line as the strongest position group on the roster. Just this offseason, the team added John Franklin-Myers, Solomon Thomas, Jordan Elliott, Jacob Martin, Jermaine Johnson II, and rookies Jackie Marshall and Keldric Faulk to the room. Simons and Femi Oladejo are also still around, which means Robert Saleh will have plenty of ways to use this unit.

There's a real chance the Simmons-Franklin-Myers combo can be the best interior combo in the league. If either Faulk or Oladejo become a productive edge-rusher, then this group will be scary.

Wide Receiver

Tennessee Titans first round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft (and 4th overall) wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) speaks to the media after the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 1, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's not been often that Titans fans could consider wide receiver a position of strength. However, that seems to be the case this year. The team added Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency and then drafted Carnell Tate, meaning there are two new starters at the position.

Calvin Ridley, Chimere Dike, Elic Ayomanor, and Bryce Oliver make up the rest of the options at the position. It's clear the team wanted to give Cam Ward the best possible weapons after his supporting cast wasn't good enough in 2025. What was a huge weakness last year has suddenly turned into a strength.