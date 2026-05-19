4 Tennessee Titans Whose Jobs Could Be On the Line in OTAs

The Tennessee Titans kicked off OTAs on Monday and continued on Tuesday. This is an exciting time of the offseason, because the roster is mostly set, and this is the first real chance to see the team on the field.

You can look at the Titans' current roster and identify a ton of players who are guaranteed to start for the team in 2026. However, a lot of talent was added this offseason, so there will undoubtedly be some intriguing camp battles to watch. It's still early, but let's identify four Titans who could be fighting for their jobs by the time OTAs are over.

Hendon Hooker, QB

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (2) walks off the field after the 26-7 loss in the preseason game at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, August 23, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hendon Hooker is a guy who needs to start impressing the coaching staff fast. Earlier this offseason, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll gave glowing reviews to backup quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky and Will Levis, while not saying much about Hooker.

Hooker never worked out in Detroit, albeit he didn't get much of a chance. The hope was that Tennessee would be a fresh start for the former Volunteer, but it seems clear he's entering the OTAs as QB4. There's not even a guarantee the Titans will keep three quarterbacks, but if they do, it seems like Levis had an edge on the final spot.

Bryce Oliver, WR

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Bryce Oliver (80) leaves the field after the Titans’ 33-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All of a sudden, the Titans appear to have a deep wide receiver room. We know Calvin Ridley, Carnell Tate, Wan'Dale Robinson, Chimere Dike, and Elic Ayomanor will make the team, which means there's probably just one spot open.

Competing for that spot will be Bryce Oliver, Xavier Restrepo, KJ Osborn, and UDFA Tyren Montgomery, among others. The reason I'm pointing Oliver out specifically is because he actually made the initial 53-man roster last year and has experience now. It will be tough for Oliver to make the team again, especially if Montgomery stands out like people are expecting, or if Restrepo can finally take a step forward.

Cordell Volson, OL

Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals guard Cordell Volson (67) at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Titans brought Cordell Volson in on a one-year deal this offseason to compete for the right guard spot. That spot remains open as Kevin Zeitler hasn't been re-signed, but there's no guarantee Volson earns the job.

Volson missed the 2025 season with injury, so it's been a while since he's seen game action. Even when healthy, the guard has been inconsistent in his career. Meanwhile, the Titans clearly like rookies Pat Coogan and Fernando Carmona, as well as second-year player Jackson Slater. It's not hard to envision a scenario in which the three young guys show enough this summer to make the Titans comfortable moving on from Volson.

Cody Barton, LB

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Cody Barton (50) warms up prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Cody Barton signed a three-year deal with the Titans just last offseason, but that doesn't mean he's safe. For example, the veteran was even floated in trade rumors at the deadline during the 2025 season. Barton wasn't exactly bad in 2025, but he wasn't great either.

Whether or not Barton remains a starter will depend on the development of Anthony Hill Jr. The Titans just used a second-round pick on Hill in 2026, so it's clear they like his talent. It's not unrealistic to think Hill could impress enough during OTAs and camp to earn the starting spot outright.