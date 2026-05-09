Brian Daboll's Recent Comments Could Be Positive Sign for Will Levis

The Tennessee Titans are fortunate not to have to worry about who their starting quarterback will be. Cam Ward is obviously the guy, but who will be behind him on the depth chart?

Well, the team brought in veteran Mitchell Trubisky this offseason. Trubisky has plenty of starting experience and should be one of the better backups in the league. However, much discussion has been had about the status of Will Levis, who at one point, was thought to be the franchise passer in Nashville.

With Ward in place and Trubisky as the backup, there's been trade speculation about Levis for months now. It has been assumed that the team would eventually move on from Levis, especially with the addition of former Tennessee Volunteer Hendon Hooker. But offensive coordinator Brian Daboll recently made some comments that could indicate the team still has plans for Levis.

Daboll Says Levis is Getting a 'Fresh Start'

NFL Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Daboll recently spoke about all four quarterbacks on the roster. Of course, the coach had a glowing review of Cam Ward and also praised Mitchell Trubisky, but how he reacted to Levis and Hooker was very interesting.

"Will has been really good for us," Daboll said of Levis. "He has picked up the system well. He is a big, strong, athletic guy who has played some in the league. He kind of gets a fresh start here with us."

Those comments don't sound like something you say about someone you're going to cut soon. It's also interesting that Daboll didn't say much about Hooker's performance so far, instead referring back to his impressive college career.

"Hendon had a good workout for us," Daboll said. "Obviously, a productive player at Tennessee. So it's been good."

Of course, it's also possible that Daboll is simply trying to build up Levis' trade value. There reportedly hasn't been much interest in the passer, so perhaps talking him up could change that. It's also possible that Daboll simply doesn't know yet whether he prefers Levis or Hooker, and Levis has just caught his eye more so far.

Will Titans Keep Three QBs?

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As mentioned above, we know Wward and Trubisky will be on the roster, and Daboll has praised Levis this offseason. If the team plans on keeping three quarterbacks, we have to assume Levis is the favorite over Hooker as of right now.

However, it's far from a guarantee the team will keep three quarterbacks. The Titans have much better competition on the roster than they did last year, so they will likely need to use that third quarterback spot elsewhere. It's also possible the team keeps Levis or Hooker as the third QB initially, with the hopes of trading one of them before the deadline.

One thing's for certain- it will be interesting to watch the quarterback competition this summer in Nashville.