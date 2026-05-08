The Most Underrated Offseason Move the Titans Made is Clear

Coming off a three-win season, the Tennessee Titans entered free agency with an aggressive mindset. The team knew there were plenty of holes to patch, and they did an admirable job of improving the overall roster.

The signing of defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers received praise, and rightfully so. Franklin-Myers has excelled in Robert Saleh's defense before, and now that he's paired with Jeffery Simmons, the Titans could have the best interior duo in the league. However, there's another singing the Titans made on defense that didn't get as much fanfare but could have an even bigger impact.

Cor'Dale Flott Signing Could Pay Dividends

In 2025, the Titans sported one of the worst pass defenses in the league. Only six teams allowed more passing yards, and at the end of the season, the team was having to rely on Darrell Baker Jr., Jalyn Armour-Davis, and Kaiir Elam to play the majority of snaps at corner.

As a result, the team made a couple of big corner signings in free agency, adding Alontae Taylor and Cor'Dale Flott on three-year deals. Taylor received more money and was a popular move due to him being a former Tennessee Volunteer, and the Flott signing went slightly under the radar.

However, Flott could end up being the biggest difference-maker in the secondary. In 2025, Flott played in 14 games and racked up 38 tackles, three tackles for loss, 11 pass breakups, and one interception. Pro Football Focus gave Flott a 65.6 overall grade, which ranked 45th out of 114 qualified corners.

NextGenStats was even more complimentary of Flott's 2025 performance, though. Flott allowed just a 42.9 completion percentage as the field-side cornerback, the fourth lowest among players targeted at least 20 times from such alignment.

As mentioned, Flott only had one interception, but his 11 pass breakups would have led the Titans a year ago. There will also be less pressure on Flott considering Taylor is on the opposite side and the Titans should have an elite defensive front.

Flott is a physical, gritty corner who should add some toughness to the secondary. Teams threw on the Titans' secondary as much as they wanted in 2025, but Flott should prevent that in 2026.

What Does the Titans' Secondary Look Like Now?

The Flott and Taylor signings take care of the starting spots on the outside, but what about the nickel spot and the depth? Well, currently, it seems like 2025 sixth-round pick Marcus Harris is in line to start as the nickel. However, a veteran recently came available who I believe the Titans should be interested in.

As far as the depth options, the Titans have Joshua Williams, Micah Robinson, Keydrain Calligan, and a few interesting undrafted free agents. I trust Flott and Taylor, but I do think the Titans need to add some depth behind the pair before the season begins.