3 Titans Who Could be On the Trade Block Ahead of 2026 Season

We've gotten the big offseason events, like free agency and the draft, out of the way at this point. Now, the Titans roster is shaping up, and we're getting a good idea of what the final iteration could look like ahead of Week 1.

It's clear the team wanted to upgrade at several spots after winning just three games last season, so as a result, there will be plenty of new starters. Some key pieces from 2025 will be backups this year, while others could end up being off the team entirely. Today, I want to take a look at three Titans veterans who could be traded before the 2026 campaign kicks off.

QB Will Levis

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) throws during mandatory Titans Minicamp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, June 10, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The thing about a trade, is that it takes two teams to execute one. Many around the league thought Will Levis could be traded during the 2026 NFL Draft, but nothing came to fruition. It's likely that teams were hesitant to give up draft capital for a quarterback who hasn't been on the field in over a year.

However, things can change fast in the NFL. What if a team suffers a camp injury that changes their quarterback room? Perhaps then, Levis would seem worth a gamble. It's clear that there is no future for Levis as a starting quarterback in Nashville, so I have a hard time believing the Titans wouldn't trade him away for literally any value.

Also, Levis won't even be the backup this year. I would understand keeping him around if he was Cam Ward's backup, but veteran Mitchell Trubisky was brought in this offseason. The Titans also have Hendon Hooker on the roster, who is at least interesting. I still think Levis could get traded this summer, and if he doesn't, I still don't see him on the final roster.

LB Cody Barton

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Cody Barton (50) looks on before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The Titans just added Cody Barton on a three-year deal last offseason, and the hope was that Barton would be a reliable captain of the defense for a few seasons. Instead, Barton had an up-and-down first year with the Titans and was even floated in trade rumors at last year's deadline.

Before the 2026 draft, we could have assumed Barton would be given the 2026 season to get back on track. However, the Titans selected linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. in the second round, and it seems obvious that the plan is for Hill to join Cedric Gray as a starter. That could make Barton expendable, especially considering moving on from the veteran would save some money.

Assuming Gray and Hill are the starters, the Titans also have James Williams, Mohamoud Diabate, Dorian Mausi, and a couple of interesting undrafted free agents at linebacker. If the team can get any draft capital for Barton, they should take it and allow these young players to develop.

RB Tyjae Spears

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (2) reacts against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

I haven't seen Tyjae Spears' name floated in trade/cut predictions yet, and I'm surprised by that. Spears will be a free agent after the 2026 season, and it's probably fair to say he hasn't quite lived up to expectations in his career. Spears has never had more than 453 rushing yards in a season, and he ended with just 283 last season.

The Titans also added some competition to the running back room this offseason. Michael Carter was added in free agency, and Carter spent several seasons with Robert Saleh on the New York Jets. Additionally, the team drafted Nicholas Singleton in 2026, and assuming he's healthy, he could be talented enough to take Spears' spot.

I don't think Spears will be cut. However, I do think the team would listen if a team wanted to offer some draft capital. Tony Pollard is still the starter, and Singleton and Carter should also contribute. If the Titans don't plan on re-signing Spears next offseason, why not move him now?