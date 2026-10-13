Cam Ward Beats David Carr, Tim Couch and Other Busts for Worst Record in First 22 Starts in NFL History

After Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans, QB Cam Ward has the fewest wins across 22 starts of any NFL quarterback to begin their career.

In Ward's rookie campaign, he led the Titans to a 3-14 record. The last time Ward guided Tennessee to a win was in December against the Kansas City Chiefs without QB Patrick Mahomes, since the Titans have lost seven straight with Ward at the helm, including a 0-5 start, to begin the 2026 season.

In Sunday's blowout loss to Houston, Titans fans poured boos over the field and held up signs showing their frustrations.

Although football is the ultimate team sport, in recent years, a quarterback's win-loss record has become just as much a position stat as ERA is to pitchers in baseball. Whether or not the blame should fall on the shoulders of the 24-year-old quarterback, the numbers contextualize how medicore Ward's career has been.

Let's take a look at the short list of losing NFL quarterbacks who have started their careers with more wins than Ward.

Tim Couch

Tennessee Titans defenders Jevon Kearse, left, and Kenny Holmes pick up Cleveland Browns quarterback Tim Couch and body slam him. The Titans won 33-21 at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Nov. 28, 1999. Tennessee Titans At Cleveland Browns Football | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Former University of Kentucky great, QB Tim Couch, like Ward, was drafted number one in the 1999 NFL Draft to the newly expanded Cleveland Browns.

In 1996, the Browns moved to Baltimore, becoming the Baltimore Ravens. After three years of no football in northern Ohio, the Cleveland Browns were reinstated as an expansion franchise.

Couch made his first career start in Week 2 against the newly rebranded Tennessee Titans; the Browns lost 9-26. Cleveland would only win two games in Couch's rough rookie season, one less than Ward's rookie campaign.

In his sophomore season, Couch led the Browns to a 2-1 start before going on a four-game losing streak. A broken thumb sidelined Couch for missing the remainder of the season.

In 2001, Couch made his 22nd start and lost, going 4-18 in that stretch, earning one more than Ward to begin his career.

Unfortunately, Coach would retire at the age of 26 due to major injuries. He finished his career with the Browns, going 22-37 as a starter, throwing 67 interceptions to 64 touchdowns.

Today, Couch is remembered as the beginning of the Browns' carousel of quarterbacks.

David Klingler

Oct 10, 1993; Kansas City, MO, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback David Klingler (7) in action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. FILE PHOTO; Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drafted sixth overall by the Cincinnati Bengals, QB David Klingler was a standout at the University of Houston. The Bengals selected Klingler to be the successor to franchise legend QB Boomer Esaison.

After a rocky start of 4-7, Cincinnati benched Esaison in favor of Klingler. The rookie struggled, losing his first three starts before finally earning his first and only win as a rookie.

The Bengals traded Esaison to the New York Jets, and Klingler was named the full-time starter, but he continued to underperform. In his first 22 starts, he only earned four wins, which is one more win than Ward.

Klingler was benched for good in 1994 after going 0-7 to start the season. Over the next three seasons, Klingler only appeared in five games as a backup.

He finished his career with a 4-20 record, throwing 22 interceptions and 16 touchdowns.

David Carr

Oct. 15, 2006; Irving, TX USA; Houston Texans quarterback (8) David Carr scrambles during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium. Dallas beat the Texans 34-6. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports(c) Copyright 2006 Tim Heitman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Houston Texans selected QB David Carr first overall in the 2002 NFL Draft. The Texans were given the first pick because they were an expansion team, bringing football back to Houston since the Oilers left in 1996 for Tennessee.

Similar to Ward, Carr was named the day-one starter as the number one pick. In his NFL debut, Carr steered the newly formed Texans to a 19-10 victory over in-state opponent the Dallas Cowboys.

Carr ended his rookie season with a 4-12 record, earning one more win than Ward despite finishing the season without a touchdown over the final six games. In 2003, Carr made his 22nd start in his sophomore season and lost, finishing with a 6-16 record in that span.

Carr continued to quarterback the Texans for the next several seasons with little success. He made his final start in 2007 as a member of the Carolina Panthers before spending four years as a backup.

In 2012, Carr retired a Super Bowl champion as a backup for Eli Manning. Carr finished his career with a 23-56 record as a starter, throwing 71 interceptions to 65 touchdowns as a pro.

Carr holds an NFL record for the most sacks taken in a single season with 76, which came in his rookie season.

Ryan Leaf

Oct 25, 1998; San Diego, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; San Diego Chargers quarterback Ryan Leaf (16) in action against the Seattle Seahawks at Jack Murphy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming out of Washington State, QB Ryan Leaf was considered worthy of the first overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft over Hall of Famer Peyton Manning. Ultimately, the Colts chose Manning, and Leaf was selected second to the San Diego Chargers.

In 1998, Leaf was a Week 1 starter, like Ward. He won his first two starts over the Bills and Titans before getting benched in Week 10 due to a sour performance against the Broncos.

Leaf would appear in one more game in Week 15 as a backup; he finished his rookie season 3-9 as a starter.

Over the next two seasons, Leaf would only make nine more starts before flaming out with the Dallas Cowboys in 2001. Although Leaf was one start shy of 22 career starts, he still earned one more win than Ward.

Across his three seasons as a pro, Leaf went 4-17 as a starter and had a horrendous 14-36 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He was out of the NFL by the age of 25.

Today, Leaf is widely regarded as one of the biggest busts in recent NFL history.