Cam Ward's Brian Daboll Comments Should Make You Wonder About 2025

Cam Ward's latest comments about new Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator Brian Daboll definitely make you wonder about last year — because if there's one thing the world has learned watching him up close, it's that Ward says what he means, and he means what he says.

Between Netflix's Quarterback series and his growing comfort in front of a mic, Ward has shown a willingness to open up that makes him easy to read — he seems to wear his heart on his sleeve, something I wrote about recently.

That candor is exactly why his latest comments about Daboll stand out.

A Quarterback Who Sets the Standard

Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi speaks to members of the media during a pre NFL draft press conference held at the Titans practice facility Thursday, April 16, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That same authenticity is a big reason I feel good about general manager Mike Borgonzi overall, especially after sticking to his guns and taking Ward No. 1 two drafts ago. Watch the behind-the-scenes footage on Quarterback, and you see a leader — including the moment the Titans went a little viral last year when Ward refused to celebrate after a win.

Following Tennessee's 31-29 victory over the Browns last December, Ward was unhappy, unwilling to accept a sloppy performance just because the scoreboard cooperated. To me, that's a true leader — especially for a locker room that got flipped on its head over the last couple of years.

With Titans players offering subtle hints that accountability had gone missing at times under fired head coach Brian Callahan, it's encouraging to have a franchise quarterback setting the bar this high.

The Daboll Comments Heard 'Round Nashville

Last week, Ward made arguably his most intriguing comment of the summer. On the Deebo & Joe podcast, hosted by former NFL standouts James "Deebo" Harrison and Joe Haden live from Fanatics Fest 2026 in New York City, Ward laid it out plainly.

"In the five or six months I've been with him, he's taught me so much that I wish I knew last year." Cam Ward

He was confident and articulate throughout — and that specific line is the one that raises an eyebrow.

Giving the Quarterback a Voice

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll addresses the media before the Titans Rookie Camp Day 2 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, May 2, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Asked whether Daboll's biggest impact has come on the schematic side or in decoding defenses, Ward said it's bigger than either.

"He's everything," Ward said. "I think the best thing about him is that he's allowed the quarterback to have input on the offense — whether that's week to week or the whole playbook."

"I had a great relationship with him during the pre-draft process last year when I was coming out," Ward said. "But the first thing, as soon as we hired him, it was, 'What do you want to run?' Everything I wanted to do — he didn't talk about what he did with Josh (Allen), with Jaxson (Dart) last year or with other quarterbacks he had."

That, Ward explained, is the difference-maker: a coordinator who sees the field through the quarterback's eyes.

"He listens to the quarterback. He sees it from my perspective — when the bullets are actually flying, where my mind goes during the play, and how I get through the read versus coverage," Ward said.

Reading Between the Lines

Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan takes questions after their 41-20 loss against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That "I wish I knew last year" line, paired with Ward raving about how much input Daboll gives him, at least makes you speculate: how much of Ward's voice was actually integrated into the offense under Callahan?

Cam Ward had high praise for his new OC Brian Daboll and says he’s already learned a lot and wish he had the knowledge last year 👀 @jharrison9292 | @joehaden23 | #FanaticsFest | #DeeboAndJoe pic.twitter.com/FGgawXgZqB — Deebo & Joe (@deeboandjoe) July 18, 2026

To be fair, Ward has spoken highly of Callahan, too, and made it public that he seemed to enjoy their time together. And this isn't about torching the last regime — Callahan came with a strong pedigree, having worked with high-profile quarterbacks like Matthew Stafford, Peyton Manning, and Joe Burrow at various stops. Expectations were high.

But it was nothing but adversity for Ward as a rookie: a bad offensive line, minimal talent around him, and a scheme that clearly wasn't clicking. That last part matters, because Ward was noticeably better down the stretch once things were simplified under the interim staff — his best stretch of football in 2025. There could be a lot of reasons for that. But the breadcrumbs are hard to ignore.

The Bottom Line

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Ward is describing — a quarterback-friendly play-caller who hands his young passer real ownership of the offense — is exactly what you'd hope a coordinator would offer a first-overall pick coming off his rookie year.

Glowing offseason quotes are their own genre, sure, and none of this is proof of anything yet. However, Ward described a setup under Daboll that sounds like it's built around him. If it truly is, the Titans' offense — and Ward himself — should look like a different animal in 2026.