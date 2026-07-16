Tennessee Titans' New-Look Offense Finally Garnering Respect Ahead of 2026 NFL Season

The Tennessee Titans will have a plethora of new faces on offense this season, and these newcomers are creating some much-needed optimism around the unit.

Brian Daboll taking over as the offensive coordinator was the major shakeup of the group, but the Titans also added two new receivers for quarterback Cam Ward in Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson.

Tennessee is hoping these changes will prove fruitful and lead to a more productive offense in 2026. However, the unit hasn't garnered much respect so far this offseason, until now.

Bleacher Report Ranks Titans' Offense Among Most Improved in the NFL

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton is a massive fan of the Titans' receiver overhaul with Tate and Robinson, and also mentioned the team's additions on the interior of the offensive line with Austin Schlottmann, Andre James, and Cordell Volson. Schlottmann and Volson will compete for starting spots in camp.

Moton added that rookie running back Nicholas Singleton could find a role in Tennessee's running back room, which will once again feature Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears as the top two players.

The Titans' offense was lackluster in 2025, primarily because of the abysmal playcalling, inexperience at receiver, and inconsistencies on the offensive line. Ward also had some rookie quarterback growing pains, which affected the group's performance at times.

However, the offense, now coached by Daboll, is poised for a significant jump. With Ward in Year 2 and having an arsenal of dynamic weapons, the Miami product is a prime breakout candidate, and a massive jump from Ward will already make the offense more explosive.

Additionally, if the offensive line can hold up and Pollard, Spears, and Singleton can add production in the run game, the Titans have the chance to field their best offense since 2020, when Derrick Henry rushed for 2,000 yards, and Ryan Tannehill had one of the most efficient quarterback seasons in franchise history.

Overall, we have to see the new-look Titans' offense take the field and perform before the national media gives them substantial recognition. Luckily, the unit has the pieces in place to be incredibly exciting in 2026, and that could finally put the spotlight on Robert Saleh's squad in Nashville.