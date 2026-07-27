Three Biggest Roster Questions Remaining for Titans as Training Camp Begins

The Tennessee Titans are getting ready to kick off 2026 training camp. The rookies reported last week, and the veterans will get to town on Monday and Tuesday. We're now just days away from fans being able to see the team on the field.

The season is just over a month away, so it's safe to assume the big roster moves are done. For the most part, we know who is going to start and see the field. However, there are still some big questions that haven't been resolved, specifically on the offensive line.

Today, let's talk about our three biggest roster questions as training camp opens.

Who Will be the Swing Tackle?

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans tackle Austin Deculus (76) goes through drills during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anybody feel comfortable with Austin Deculus or Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson as the swing tackle in 2026? No? We don't blame you.

Deculus and Crenshaw-Dickson, along with undrafted free agents Rasheed Miller and Aamil Wagner, are the only backup tackles on the roster. It's safe to say none impressed too much in the offseason program, because Robert Saleh said it would be a while before there was a clear answer.

If none of these guys can step up, don't be surprised to see the Titans scour the free agent market. A ton of guys are going to be cut over the next month, so it also wouldn't be surprising if the Titans made a waiver claim or two. We need some clarity here, especially considering the starting tackles aren't anything worth writing home about.

Will Cordell Volson Win the Right Guard Job?

Tennessee Titans guard Cordell Volson (73) takes a watcher break during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, June 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Three guys are battling for the starting right guard job this summer, and Cordell Volson is easily the most experienced. Volson has almost 50 starts on his resume, and he graded out well over his first two pro seasons.

The problem is, Volson didn't play due to injury in 2025, and when he last played in 2024, it didn't go well. That's why this race is still open despite Volson's huge experience advantage. It will be interesting to see how the snaps are distributed during camp and if Volson is indeed running with the ones.

I won't be surprised if Volson lands the job, but it would be nice for him to take it, and not just win by default.

Is the Secondary Depth Good Enough?

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Alontae Taylor (24) talks with the media post practice during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I feel good about the starters here. Alontae Taylor, Cor'Dale Flott, Marcus Harris, Kevin Winston Jr., and Amani Hooker should be a solid group, assuming health. The problem is, there's not much behind them to be excited about.

At safety, Tony Adams is the only backup option to feel good about. The team is going to keep more than three safeties, though, so who will the others be? At corner, Keydrain Calligan and Micah Robinson have been good this summer, but they're both inexperienced.

Like with the offensive line, the secondary is another spot to watch for a veteran addition. The team did recently bring in Nazeeh Johnson, but I still expect another move to be made.