John Franklin-Myers' Explanation for Why He Signed With the Titans Will Fire You Up

The Tennessee Titans were incredibly active in NFL free agency this offseason, as general manager Mike Borgonzi signed a plethora of fresh faces to fill starting roles or serve as key depth.

One of Tennessee's marquee signings was defensive tackle John Franklin-Myers, who departed the Denver Broncos for a three-year, $63 million deal with the Titans. Franklin-Myers tallied a career-high 7.5 sacks in 2025 and has been one of the better interior pass rushers in the NFL over the last two seasons.

Franklin-Myers decided to leave the contending Broncos for a Titans squad that hasn't posted a winning season since 2021, but the veteran defender is confident that better days are ahead for Tennessee.

John Franklin-Myers Passionately Reveals Why He Signed With the Titans

The Titans held their first practice of training camp on Wednesday, and afterward, Franklin-Myers spoke to the media. He was asked why he left Denver to sign with Tennessee, a rebuilding franchise, and Franklin-Myers' answer should fire up every Titans fan.

Franklin-Myers stated that he joined the Titans because the pieces are in place for them to be competitive. The 29-year-old also shot down the notion that Tennessee is rebuilding.

"We got the right head coach, coaching staff, and teammates here," Franklin-Myers said. "Ultimately, we have a chance to win the Super Bowl. The goal is to compete and get better every single day. What is a rebuild? Ain't no rebuild, this is the NFL."

It's clear that head coach Robert Saleh already has the players buying into his culture and foundation. Though the Titans aren't getting much attention as a serious contender, the team has full belief internally that this is the year they turn things around.

Franklin-Myers will play a pivotal role in Tennessee's hopeful turnaround in 2026. The Stephen F. Austin product has been very durable since entering the league in 2018, and reuniting with Saleh could unlock the next level of his game. Additionally, Franklin-Myers will join forces with Jeffery Simmons on the interior of the defensive line, and the pair has a chance to be one of the most dominant and feared defensive duos in the entire sport.

Overall, the Titans are expecting major improvement this season that culminates in consistent winning, and with camp underway, Saleh's group definitely doesn't lack confidence.