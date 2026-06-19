Why Jeffery Simmons' Massive Extension was a No-Brainer for Titans

The Tennessee Titans made a massive move on Friday. The team agreed to a massive extension with star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

The deal is reportedly for three years and $105.8 million, with $100 million guaranteed. Simmons is now the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history and is now under contract with the Titans through the 2030 season.

There's no denying that Simmons is a franchise legend and has been the face for years now. Simmons is also one of the best in the league at his position, so locking him up was the obvious choice. Today, I'm going to go over why I think this was the perfect move for the Titans.

Simmons is Elite

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) for a safety during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Well, let's just start with the obvious- Simmons is incredibly talented. This team is better with him on it, and now, Simmons has a chance to still be with the team when they're able to contend once again.

So far, Simmons has earned four Pro Bowl selections and was a First-team All-Pro in 2026. The defender has had at least five sacks in every season since 2020 and has had 10-plus tackles for loss in three consecutive seasons. 2025 was Simmons' best year, too, so he's not showing any signs of slowing down just yet.

We all know Simmons was great in 2025, but just how great was he? Well, according to Next Gen Stats, this is where Simmons ranked among all defensive tackles in 2025:

- Sacks (11)- 1st

- Pressures (60)- 1st

- Pressure Rate (13.9)- 1st

- Pressures After Double Team (18)- 1st

- Turnovers Caused by Pressure (5)- 1st

- Sacks on Third Down (7.5)- 1st

If that's not enough, PFF gave Simmons an elite 88.3 grade, which ranked third out of 134 qualified defensive tackles in 2025. His pass-rush grade was 91.4, which was the BEST mark out of 134.

Everybody knows this move will pay dividends on the field, though, so let's move on to the next point.

Sign of Stability

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) celebrates a tackle during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's no secret that the Titans have had several disappointing draft picks over the last decade. Jack Conklin, Rashaan Evans, Adoree Jackson, Corey Davis, Treylon Burks, Caleb Farley, and Isaiah Wilson are just some of the high picks who never even made it to second contracts with the team.

The Titans are bucking that trend with Simmons, though. The star already received a second contract back in 2023, and on Friday, he signed his third deal with the team. It shouldn't be understated just how important it is for the team to be able to keep a player like Simmons for this long.

Titans fans have had to deal with so many of their favorite players leaving over the years. Now, they'll know those Simmons jerseys are a safe purchase for a long time.

Team Chemistry

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) and quarterback Cameron Ward (1) stand during the National Anthem against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Another key part of locking Simmons up is the off-field aspect. Simmons is one of the most involved players in the community and is a beloved figure in the locker room. Simmons is one of the longest-tenured Titans, and he, alongside Cam Ward, is the first name most think of when they think of the Titans now.

Overall, the Titans are a pretty young team, so keeping a veteran like Simmons is crucial. Simmons can help the young guys progress, and hopefully be a part of the next contending team. When you have an elite talent on the field and a great person off the field, you have to do what you can to keep him. The Titans did that on Friday.