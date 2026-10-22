Titans Finally Make a Move Up in NFL Power Rankings After Comeback Road Win vs. Colts

The Tennessee Titans have had a rough start to the 2026 season, but head coach Robert Saleh's group gained momentum this past Sunday with a road win over the Indianapolis Colts to tally their first victory of the year.

Saleh's team trailed by double digits at halftime and looked like the same lifeless squad we've watched all year. However, the Titans stepped up in the second half and made crucial plays in all three phases to escape Indianapolis with a win.

At 1-5, Tennessee is still fairly low in the latest NFL power rankings, but it is making progress toward being a competent and functional team.

Titans Week 7 NFL Power Rankings Roundup

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) walks off the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Words from the author Nick Shook: The Titans are no longer winless! I felt as though the Colts presented Tennessee’s best opportunity to finally win a game, and thanks to strong special teams play, a slight revival of the ground game and some timely catches by rookie receiver Carnell Tate, the Titans finally notched a victory. Cam Ward and the offense still look like an awkward-at-best operation, but this week, they can spend a bit of time savoring a triumph.

Words from the author Connor Orr: Losing to the Titans will absolutely break you as a person. DeForrest Buckner is proof.

Words from the author Turron Davenport: The Titans' passing game is severely inconsistent and last in the league at 153.3 passing yards per game. Although QB Cam Ward has had accuracy issues and failed to see open receivers on occasion, it's not all on him. Ward's pass catchers have dropped passes, and no one has emerged as the second option to rookie receiver Carnell Tate. Second-year wideout Elic Ayomanor had an outstanding training camp but hasn't had much of an impact (seven catches over six games). The tight end group has also been nonexistent, totaling 14 receptions for 90 yards.

Words from the author Mike Florio: Can they build on their unlikely win in Indy?

The Titans are still among the bottom-feeders in the NFL, but the win against the Colts has a few analysts wondering whether Tennessee can build off the victory and string together a solid finish to the season in the next 12 weeks.

It's clear that the Titans' offense has a lot of work to do, as the unit was completely dysfunctional for most of the day last week despite quarterback Cam Ward connecting with rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate for the game-tying touchdown. However, if the defense continues to play well and the special teams make timely plays, such as the blocked punt returned for a touchdown by Femi Oladejo that ended up being a key score in the Week 6 win, Tennessee will have a chance in most contests.

A home matchup against the 4-2 Cleveland Browns is next for the Titans, who will look to win back-to-back games for the first time since November 2022.