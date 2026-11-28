Cam Ward’s progress has become the story of the season for the Tennessee Titans. Ward started the 2026 campaign with a whimper, at one point totaling four touchdowns to five interceptions. The discussion about his future with the Titans was lively, and was even brought up in press conferences.

Robert Saleh always held firm that Ward was the guy, and that he’d get there; Saleh seemingly got that one right, even if it’s been a slow burn to get to this point. Ward has been a different player since Week 8, and Tennessee is much more competitive for it.

That isn't to say that Tennessee's offense is flawless; a team with one win on the season isn't likely to have all of their problems concentrated in one or two easy-fix places. However, the most obvious problem plaguing this group has little to nothing to do with Ward.

Check out this graph below that illustrates the most yards lost to drops league-wide. In second-to-last place sits the Tennessee Titans, with an outrageous 226 yards forfeited due to dropped passes. That's more than an eye-popping stat for a franchise dependent on their QB's growth.

Air Yards Lost to Drops



Data: @FantasyPtsData | Weeks 1 - 11 pic.twitter.com/P1aVGni2Tp — SFdata9ers🏈📊 (@sfdata9ers) November 27, 2026

Titans' drops are problematic for Ward's future

The NFL Draft lies at the heart of this problem. The Titans have enough draft capital over the next two seasons to rebuild the base of this roster; of course, you can't have a sturdy base without a more-than-solid signal caller.

Ward's efforts are being clouded by one of the most inconsistent WR cores in the NFL. Now Carnell Tate (six drops) is absolutely a rising star in spite of his ball-control issues, and Chimere Dike has stepped up and embraced a WR2 role in the absence of Wan'Dale Robinson. It's a talented group.

But one not making the most of Ward's improvement either way. This gap is further illustrated by Ward having one of the best catchable throw rates in the league, at 84.2%. The second-year passer trails just Justin Herbert, Brock Purdy, Drake Maye, Joe Burrow, and Caleb Williams.

Ward still has to come on earlier in contests, and his deep-ball accuracy remains a point of emphasis. Yet, on paper, he's taken the exact strides that fans were begging him to take just a few months ago.

The Titans' "guy" under center has arrived. Now, he's just waiting on his receivers to catch up with him. Tennessee needs the two parties to pull even in order to get a full appraisal of Ward before the ever-important 2027 offseason comes to pass.

Tennessee travels to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars for the second time in three weeks tomorrow.