Femi Oladejo Is Officially on Notice After the Draft, Even If No One Is Saying It

In the NFL, it often takes a year or two for players to develop and become contributors. Often times, players need to be brought along slowly, and also land in the right system, to achieve their full potential in the league.

However, sometimes, teams don't have the luxury of waiting for players to get better, especially when those players were highly drafted. In 2025, the Titans selected edge rusher Femi Oladejo with a second-round pick. The Titans didn't exactly have the deepest pass rusher group last season, so the hope was that Oladejo would come along quickly and contribute.

Unfortunately, that didn't happen. Oladejo received two starts and played in six games before suffering a season-ending leg fracture in Week 6. Even before the injury, Oladejo struggled to contribute much, ending with just 13 tackles and two tackles for loss. Oladejo received a 48.2 Pro Football Focus grade for his performance.

Back at the NFL combine, head coach Robert Saleh spoke positively of Oladejo and said the second-year edge will have a chance to prove himself. However, the team's bold move during the 2026 NFL Draft shows that Oladejo has officially been put on notice.

Offseason Moves Could Push Oladejo Down Depth Chart

Tennessee Titans first round pick defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) (31st overall) goes through stretching drills during the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 1, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earlier this offseason, it seemed like Oladejo would be penciled in as a starter on the edge in 2026. This was even more apparent after fellow edge Arden Key departed in free agency. However, things wouldn't stay that way for long.

The Titans traded T'Vondre Sweat to the New York Jets for edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II. Then, the team added veteran Jacob Martin in free agency. Martin has bounced around the league, but he racked up 5.5 sacks in 2025 and can be a solid rotational piece.

Then, in the 2026 draft, the team made an even bolder move to address the pass rush. The Titans traded back into the first round to select Auburn pass rusher Keldric Faulk. The fact that the team used future assets and a current first-round pick on Faulk shows just how much the team still considered the pass rush a need.

Johnson will obviously start one side, and it would be a shock if Faulk didn't start on the other. Martin will likely factor into the rotation as well, which means there may not be as many snaps for Oladejo as we previously expected. That's to say, if Oladejo doesn't have a strong summer, he could fall out of the rotation and his days in Nashville could be numbered.

It's also important to remember that Oladejo hasn't even turned 23 yet. It's entirely possible that he could still reach a new level and become an important contributor for the Titans. It's just clear at this point that the team isn't going to count on that happening.