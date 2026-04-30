Titans Offseason Guide: Draft Picks, Free Agents, And What Comes Next

The Tennessee Titans have undergone plenty of changes this offseason. Robert Saleh was brought in to be the head coach, several additions were made during free agency, and the team picked eight players in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Now that free agency and the draft are behind us, let's recap all of the moves the team has made during a busy offseason. Additionally, we'll take a look at what else the Titans could look to get done before the 2026 season begins.

Free Agency

Additions

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98) reacts after a sack against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Name Acquired QB Mitchell Trubisky Signed QB Hendon Hooker Signed RB Michael Carter Signed WR Wan'Dale Robinson Signed WR KJ Osborn Signed TE Daniel Bellinger Signed TE Kylen Granson Signed OL Austin Schottmann Signed OL Austin Deculus Signed OL Cordell Volson Signed EDGE Jermaine Johnson II Trade EDGE Jacob Martin Signed DL John Franklin-Myers Signed DL Jordan Elliott Signed DL Solomon Thomas Trade LB Mohamoud Diabate Signed CB Alontae Taylor Signed CB Cor'Dale Flott Signed CB Joshua Williams Signed S Tony Adams Signed P Tommy Townsend Signed

The Titans have been busy making outside additions this offseason, and several of those players should make an immediate impact. Cornerbacks Alontae Taylor and Cor'Dale Flott, edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II, and defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers are the major defensive additions, while wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson and tight end Daniel Bellinger should help elevate the passing offense.

Departures

Tennessee Titans player L'Jarius Sneed stands on the sidelines as the Blackman band takes the field before the start of the football game between Blackman and Oakland at Blackman on Friday, Sept 26, 2025. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Name New Team QB Brandon Allen Giants QB Trevor Siemian Falcons WR Van Jefferson Commanders WR James Proche Unsigned TE Chig Okonkwo Commanders OL Corey Levin Falcons OL Oli Udoh Cardinals OL Lloyd Cushenberry Bills OL Kevin Zeitler Unsigned DL Jihad Ward Unsigned DL Sebastian Joseph-Day Steelers DL James Lynch Bears EDGE Arden Key Colts EDGE Anfernee Orji Unsigned LB Joe Bachie Lions CB Darrell Baker Jr. Dolphins CB Kaiir Elam Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed Unsigned CB Jalyn Armour-Davis Unsigned S Xavier Woods Unsigned S Mike Brown Patriots

The Titans only won three games last year, so you're probably not going to lose much sleep over any of the players from that team who left. Sebastian Joseph-Day and Arden Key were solid players for a couple of seasons, and Chig Okonkwo was a fan-favorite and solid pass-catcher.

L'Jarius Sneed and Lloyd Cushenberry were big additions at the time, who both massively failed to live up to expectations, and got released as a result. Kevin Zeitler was a great guard for the Titans, and considering the veteran is still unsigned, the team should consider bringing him back into the fold.

Draft

Tennessee Titans Coach Robert Saleh, right, takes a question from the media with their first round draft picks and Mike Borgonzi, general manager, at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, April 24, 2026. Titans first round draft picks are wide receiver Carnell Tate, second left, and edge Keldric Faulk. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Name Round WR Carnell Tate 1 EDGE Keldric Faulk 1 LB Anthony Hill Jr. 2 OL Fernando Carmona 5 RB Nicholas Singleton 5 DL Jackie Marshall 6 OL Pat Coogan 6 TE Jaren Kanak 7

I've spoken in depth about how much I like this draft class. The team was able to acquire a receiver with WR1 potential in Tate, a promising young edge-rusher to pair with Jermaine Johnson, and several other quality players to fill the holes.

I wouldn't be surprised if Hill ends up beating out Cody Barton for the starting linebacker spot next to Cedric Gray. Additionally, Carmona and/or Coogan could end up starting on this offensive line, both due to their talent and the lack of depth in the room. Marshall could have an uphill battle to make this roster due to the incredible depth on the defensive line, and Kanak is in a similar boat. Singleton. meanwhile, should have a great opportunity to challenge Tyjae Spears for the third-down back role, assuming he's healthy.

What's Next?

Photo of the new Titans helmets set up during a pre NFL draft press conference held at the Titans practice facility Thursday, April 16, 2026. | Alan Poizner/For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The season is still months away, but I probably wouldn't expect anymore major additions. There are plenty of spots that could use some reinforcements, though, and I would expect the team to bring in a few more veteran free agents.

Earlier, I identified the three biggest remaining holes on this roster. Predictably, the offensive line and the secondary are the biggest spots I'm watching. I still think the Titans should bring Kevin Zeitler back in to man the right guard spot for one more season, and if they can't get Zeitler, some other veteran needs to be added.

Another thing to watch will be whether or not the Titans trade Will Levis. There were rumors about the team trying to trade the embattled quarterback during the draft, but nothing came to fruition. Perhaps a team would be willing to trade for Levis after a camp injury. Either way, it will be interesting to see if Levis remains on the Titans.

Also, somewhat surprisingly, front office executive Chad Brinker stepped down from his role this week. It will be interesting to see if Amy Adams Strunk wants to hire a replacement for Brinker before the season, or perhaps eliminate his position and delegate the duties to other executives. Regardless, this should not impact roster moves, as general manager Mike Borgonzi received full control after the 2025 season.

The main things to watch for now will be the camp battles that take place this summer. This roster got better and younger, so there will be plenty of exciting competitions to watch.