Titans Offseason Guide: Draft Picks, Free Agents, And What Comes Next
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The Tennessee Titans have undergone plenty of changes this offseason. Robert Saleh was brought in to be the head coach, several additions were made during free agency, and the team picked eight players in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Now that free agency and the draft are behind us, let's recap all of the moves the team has made during a busy offseason. Additionally, we'll take a look at what else the Titans could look to get done before the 2026 season begins.
Free Agency
Additions
Name
Acquired
QB Mitchell Trubisky
Signed
QB Hendon Hooker
Signed
RB Michael Carter
Signed
WR Wan'Dale Robinson
Signed
WR KJ Osborn
Signed
TE Daniel Bellinger
Signed
TE Kylen Granson
Signed
OL Austin Schottmann
Signed
OL Austin Deculus
Signed
OL Cordell Volson
Signed
EDGE Jermaine Johnson II
Trade
EDGE Jacob Martin
Signed
DL John Franklin-Myers
Signed
DL Jordan Elliott
Signed
DL Solomon Thomas
Trade
LB Mohamoud Diabate
Signed
CB Alontae Taylor
Signed
CB Cor'Dale Flott
Signed
CB Joshua Williams
Signed
S Tony Adams
Signed
P Tommy Townsend
Signed
The Titans have been busy making outside additions this offseason, and several of those players should make an immediate impact. Cornerbacks Alontae Taylor and Cor'Dale Flott, edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II, and defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers are the major defensive additions, while wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson and tight end Daniel Bellinger should help elevate the passing offense.
Departures
Name
New Team
QB Brandon Allen
Giants
QB Trevor Siemian
Falcons
WR Van Jefferson
Commanders
WR James Proche
Unsigned
TE Chig Okonkwo
Commanders
OL Corey Levin
Falcons
OL Oli Udoh
Cardinals
OL Lloyd Cushenberry
Bills
OL Kevin Zeitler
Unsigned
DL Jihad Ward
Unsigned
DL Sebastian Joseph-Day
Steelers
DL James Lynch
Bears
EDGE Arden Key
Colts
EDGE Anfernee Orji
Unsigned
LB Joe Bachie
Lions
CB Darrell Baker Jr.
Dolphins
CB Kaiir Elam
Chiefs
CB L'Jarius Sneed
Unsigned
CB Jalyn Armour-Davis
Unsigned
S Xavier Woods
Unsigned
S Mike Brown
Patriots
The Titans only won three games last year, so you're probably not going to lose much sleep over any of the players from that team who left. Sebastian Joseph-Day and Arden Key were solid players for a couple of seasons, and Chig Okonkwo was a fan-favorite and solid pass-catcher.
L'Jarius Sneed and Lloyd Cushenberry were big additions at the time, who both massively failed to live up to expectations, and got released as a result. Kevin Zeitler was a great guard for the Titans, and considering the veteran is still unsigned, the team should consider bringing him back into the fold.
Draft
Name
Round
WR Carnell Tate
1
EDGE Keldric Faulk
1
LB Anthony Hill Jr.
2
OL Fernando Carmona
5
RB Nicholas Singleton
5
DL Jackie Marshall
6
OL Pat Coogan
6
TE Jaren Kanak
7
I've spoken in depth about how much I like this draft class. The team was able to acquire a receiver with WR1 potential in Tate, a promising young edge-rusher to pair with Jermaine Johnson, and several other quality players to fill the holes.
I wouldn't be surprised if Hill ends up beating out Cody Barton for the starting linebacker spot next to Cedric Gray. Additionally, Carmona and/or Coogan could end up starting on this offensive line, both due to their talent and the lack of depth in the room. Marshall could have an uphill battle to make this roster due to the incredible depth on the defensive line, and Kanak is in a similar boat. Singleton. meanwhile, should have a great opportunity to challenge Tyjae Spears for the third-down back role, assuming he's healthy.
What's Next?
The season is still months away, but I probably wouldn't expect anymore major additions. There are plenty of spots that could use some reinforcements, though, and I would expect the team to bring in a few more veteran free agents.
Earlier, I identified the three biggest remaining holes on this roster. Predictably, the offensive line and the secondary are the biggest spots I'm watching. I still think the Titans should bring Kevin Zeitler back in to man the right guard spot for one more season, and if they can't get Zeitler, some other veteran needs to be added.
Another thing to watch will be whether or not the Titans trade Will Levis. There were rumors about the team trying to trade the embattled quarterback during the draft, but nothing came to fruition. Perhaps a team would be willing to trade for Levis after a camp injury. Either way, it will be interesting to see if Levis remains on the Titans.
Also, somewhat surprisingly, front office executive Chad Brinker stepped down from his role this week. It will be interesting to see if Amy Adams Strunk wants to hire a replacement for Brinker before the season, or perhaps eliminate his position and delegate the duties to other executives. Regardless, this should not impact roster moves, as general manager Mike Borgonzi received full control after the 2025 season.
The main things to watch for now will be the camp battles that take place this summer. This roster got better and younger, so there will be plenty of exciting competitions to watch.
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Bryce W. Lazenby is a Nashville native who has been covering the Tennessee Titans since 2020. His previous stops include Titan Sized, Titans Wire, and A to Z Sports, among others. When not watching football, Lazenby enjoys golfing and spending time with his family. Follow him on X @TitanOnSIFollow TitansOnSI