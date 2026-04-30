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Titans Offseason Guide: Draft Picks, Free Agents, And What Comes Next

It's been an active offseason for the Tennessee Titans, so let's recap the moves and preview what could still happen before the 2026 season kicks off.
Bryce W. Lazenby|
Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi, left, and new head coach Robert Saleh field questions by the media at the new head coach’s introductory press conference at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026.
Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi, left, and new head coach Robert Saleh field questions by the media at the new head coach’s introductory press conference at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans have undergone plenty of changes this offseason. Robert Saleh was brought in to be the head coach, several additions were made during free agency, and the team picked eight players in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Now that free agency and the draft are behind us, let's recap all of the moves the team has made during a busy offseason. Additionally, we'll take a look at what else the Titans could look to get done before the 2026 season begins.

Free Agency

Additions

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98) reacts after a sack against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Name

Acquired

QB Mitchell Trubisky

Signed

QB Hendon Hooker

Signed

RB Michael Carter

Signed

WR Wan'Dale Robinson

Signed

WR KJ Osborn

Signed

TE Daniel Bellinger

Signed

TE Kylen Granson

Signed

OL Austin Schottmann

Signed

OL Austin Deculus

Signed

OL Cordell Volson

Signed

EDGE Jermaine Johnson II

Trade

EDGE Jacob Martin

Signed

DL John Franklin-Myers

Signed

DL Jordan Elliott

Signed

DL Solomon Thomas

Trade

LB Mohamoud Diabate

Signed

CB Alontae Taylor

Signed

CB Cor'Dale Flott

Signed

CB Joshua Williams

Signed

S Tony Adams

Signed

P Tommy Townsend

Signed

The Titans have been busy making outside additions this offseason, and several of those players should make an immediate impact. Cornerbacks Alontae Taylor and Cor'Dale Flott, edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II, and defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers are the major defensive additions, while wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson and tight end Daniel Bellinger should help elevate the passing offense.

Departures

HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tennessee Titans player L'Jarius Sneed stands on the sidelines as the Blackman band takes the field before the start of the football game between Blackman and Oakland at Blackman on Friday, Sept 26, 2025. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Name

New Team

QB Brandon Allen

Giants

QB Trevor Siemian

Falcons

WR Van Jefferson

Commanders

WR James Proche

Unsigned

TE Chig Okonkwo

Commanders

OL Corey Levin

Falcons

OL Oli Udoh

Cardinals

OL Lloyd Cushenberry

Bills

OL Kevin Zeitler

Unsigned

DL Jihad Ward

Unsigned

DL Sebastian Joseph-Day

Steelers

DL James Lynch

Bears

EDGE Arden Key

Colts

EDGE Anfernee Orji

Unsigned

LB Joe Bachie

Lions

CB Darrell Baker Jr.

Dolphins

CB Kaiir Elam

Chiefs

CB L'Jarius Sneed

Unsigned

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

Unsigned

S Xavier Woods

Unsigned

S Mike Brown

Patriots

The Titans only won three games last year, so you're probably not going to lose much sleep over any of the players from that team who left. Sebastian Joseph-Day and Arden Key were solid players for a couple of seasons, and Chig Okonkwo was a fan-favorite and solid pass-catcher.

L'Jarius Sneed and Lloyd Cushenberry were big additions at the time, who both massively failed to live up to expectations, and got released as a result. Kevin Zeitler was a great guard for the Titans, and considering the veteran is still unsigned, the team should consider bringing him back into the fold.

Draft

DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tennessee Titans Coach Robert Saleh, right, takes a question from the media with their first round draft picks and Mike Borgonzi, general manager, at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, April 24, 2026. Titans first round draft picks are wide receiver Carnell Tate, second left, and edge Keldric Faulk. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Name

Round

WR Carnell Tate

1

EDGE Keldric Faulk

1

LB Anthony Hill Jr.

2

OL Fernando Carmona

5

RB Nicholas Singleton

5

DL Jackie Marshall

6

OL Pat Coogan

6

TE Jaren Kanak

7

I've spoken in depth about how much I like this draft class. The team was able to acquire a receiver with WR1 potential in Tate, a promising young edge-rusher to pair with Jermaine Johnson, and several other quality players to fill the holes.

I wouldn't be surprised if Hill ends up beating out Cody Barton for the starting linebacker spot next to Cedric Gray. Additionally, Carmona and/or Coogan could end up starting on this offensive line, both due to their talent and the lack of depth in the room. Marshall could have an uphill battle to make this roster due to the incredible depth on the defensive line, and Kanak is in a similar boat. Singleton. meanwhile, should have a great opportunity to challenge Tyjae Spears for the third-down back role, assuming he's healthy.

What's Next?

Alan Poizner/For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Photo of the new Titans helmets set up during a pre NFL draft press conference held at the Titans practice facility Thursday, April 16, 2026. | Alan Poizner/For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The season is still months away, but I probably wouldn't expect anymore major additions. There are plenty of spots that could use some reinforcements, though, and I would expect the team to bring in a few more veteran free agents.

Earlier, I identified the three biggest remaining holes on this roster. Predictably, the offensive line and the secondary are the biggest spots I'm watching. I still think the Titans should bring Kevin Zeitler back in to man the right guard spot for one more season, and if they can't get Zeitler, some other veteran needs to be added.

Another thing to watch will be whether or not the Titans trade Will Levis. There were rumors about the team trying to trade the embattled quarterback during the draft, but nothing came to fruition. Perhaps a team would be willing to trade for Levis after a camp injury. Either way, it will be interesting to see if Levis remains on the Titans.

Also, somewhat surprisingly, front office executive Chad Brinker stepped down from his role this week. It will be interesting to see if Amy Adams Strunk wants to hire a replacement for Brinker before the season, or perhaps eliminate his position and delegate the duties to other executives. Regardless, this should not impact roster moves, as general manager Mike Borgonzi received full control after the 2025 season.

The main things to watch for now will be the camp battles that take place this summer. This roster got better and younger, so there will be plenty of exciting competitions to watch.

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Bryce W. Lazenby
BRYCE W. LAZENBY

Bryce W. Lazenby is a Nashville native who has been covering the Tennessee Titans since 2020. His previous stops include Titan Sized, Titans Wire, and A to Z Sports, among others. When not watching football, Lazenby enjoys golfing and spending time with his family. Follow him on X @TitanOnSI

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