Titans NFL Draft Tracker: Every Pick, Trade and Instant Grades

The Tennessee Titans are preparing to be on the clock in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The NFL Draft officially begins at 8 p.m. ET Thursday with the first-round. Rounds two and three will begin at 7 p.m. ET Friday, and the fourth through the seventh and final round will begin at Noon ET on Saturday.

As of now, the Titans have the No. 4 pick on Thursday night. There has been plenty of speculation about who the team will pick, or whether or not the team will trade down. Running back Jeremiyah Love was the most popular pick for the Titans in mock drafts for the last several weeks, but linebacker Sonny Styles has been rapidly gaining momentum to be the pick recently.

This will be the second draft as the general manager of the Titans for Mike Borgonzi. In his first draft, Borgonzi snagged a few players, like Cam Ward, Chimere Dike, Gunnar Helm, and Marcus Harris, who like they can be long-term building blocks. The hope is that Borgonzi can repeat that magic this year iin Robert Saleh's first season as the head coach.

Be sure to stay here and follow along all throughout the 2026 NFL Draft for live updates on the Titans' picks and trades, along with instant grades for every pick.

Tennessee Titans 2026 NFL Draft selections

Round 1, pick 4



Round 2, pick 35



Round 3, pick 66



Round 4, pick 101



Round 5, pick 142



Round 5, pick 144



Round 6, pick 184



Round 6, pick 194



Round 7, pick 225