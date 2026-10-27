Grading Every Titans Position Group After Loss to Browns: Only 1 Unit Shone Bright in Week 7

The Tennessee Titans weren’t able to keep the positive momentum rolling on Sunday, losing a 27-24 heartbreaker to the Cleveland Browns.

It was a game that started well for the Titans. The team immediately jumped out to a 14-0 lead, but it didn’t last long as they somehow went into the half trailing by three and were unable to recapture the lead.

You can count this as another game the 2026 Titans were in until the end, but ultimately couldn’t find a way to finish. This team has to start learning how to win these close games if they’re ever gonna start reaching their full potential. The Titans simply aren’t good enough to overcome the type of self inflicted mistakes they routinely make, and that’s exactly why they’re 1-6 going into Week 8.

This week’s grades aren’t exactly positive outside of a few standouts, so having said that, let’s go ahead and dive right into this week’s positional grades breakdown.

QB Grade: C+

Ironically, this is probably one of QB Cam Ward’s better performances of the season. But that’s also part of the problem. At best, this was a slightly above average outing, so to call that one of his best of the year is obviously concerning.

Ward's ball placement continues to be a recurring issue that doesn’t seem to be getting any better, and it cost him on the interception that was thrown slightly behind the receiver.

That’s the type of margin of error that he got away with in college, but he’s quickly realizing that margin of error will cost you at this level, especially when targeting an elite corner like Denzel Ward.

He also had a horrendous miss late in the game on a wide open seam route to TE Daniel Bellinger. It would’ve been a walk in touchdown, but he fluttered it and it resulted in a missed opportunity that brought up 4th down.

Ward then made up for it the next couple of plays with some great throws and eventually got the team into the end zone. So in the end, that miss didn’t result in anything bad. But it is another example of what’s ultimately holding him back from being the player he wants to be.

Bad misses are gonna happen to every quarterback, but the great ones always make up for it. If he can continue doing that going forward, then he should be alright. Ward finished the game completing 20 of his 31 passes for 181 yards, and one interception.

RB Grade: A

RB Tony Pollard easily had his best day of the season, rushing for 129 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries (5.2 YPC), while also adding 26 yards and three catches in the passing game.

The Memphis product is one of the Titans’ most intriguing trade candidates, and he certainly played like he’s trying to impress a contender enough to come get him.

The #Titans run game was an absolute wagon against Cleveland yesterday. Tennessee's offensive line and Tony Pollard put on a clinic all day pic.twitter.com/MfxXYs0Xu6 — Drew Beatty (@IronCityFilm) October 26, 2026

Whatever the case may be, he was phenomenal on Sunday and this grade reflects that.

WR Grade: D+

This wasn’t one of this group’s better games. The tape is filled with poor routes, drops, and inconsistent effort at times. WR Carnell Tate led the way with 69 yards on five catches, but even he had a bad drop and another fumble that severely cost the team.

Tate is rapidly developing into a true number one wide receiver, but he has to fix some of the issues with his ball security after the catch. That’s now twice that’s happened this season and seems to be something he truly needs to work on this offseason.

As for everyone else, WRs Elic Ayomanor and Wan’Dale Robinson combined for just 51 yards and seven catches. Not exactly the type of performance to write home about, but Tate continues to be only real weapon this team can consistently rely on.

TE Grade: C

TE Gunnar Helm finally made his presence felt in the passing game, catching three passes for 24 yards, while Bellinger could’ve also had a touchdown but an inaccurate ball prevented that from happening.

The two also contributed to some nice runs throughout the game, so I think an average grade is more than fair in this case

OL Grade: C+

The offensive line had a relatively solid game once again, allowing just one sack and nine pressures, according to PFF.

However, not being able to punch the ball in from the one yard line despite multiple tries is simply inexcusable. It’s not all on this group (some of the play calls were questionable), but had they been able to displace defenders off the ball, then there would’ve been more room to squeeze through for a yard.

With that said, they did play a big role in Pollard having the best game of the season, so I’ll give them a C+ for their overall performance.

DL Grade: C

DT Jeffery Simmons once again had another solid outing, recording four tackles, two run stops, and two QB hits, while also impacting several other plays throughout the contest. DE Jermaine Johnson had another solid game as he continues to look more comfortable with each passing week. Johnson recorded four pressures, two tackles, and one run stop.

But aside from those two, it was a relatively quiet game from this group. And since Simmons and Johnson’s performances weren’t exactly dominant, I think an average grade suits their overall performance as a whole.

LB Grade: C-

Rookie LB Anthony Hill Jr. continues to flash serious potential, totaling 12 tackles and one run stop, and one forced fumble while playing all 70 snaps on defense.

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Joshua Williams (25), linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (53) and safety Tony Adams (29) react against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, he had a rough outing in the passing game, giving up 114 yards and nine catches on nine targets for 114 yards, per PFF.

LB Cedric Gray notably continues to see his snap count grow, totaling an identical 39 snaps as fellow LB Cody Barton. However, the two of them combined for just seven tackles, and one run stop, while allowing 22 yards on five targets in coverage.

Overall, it was nothing to write home about outside of a few plays from Hill, so I went with a C- here mostly due to their inconsistency in coverage.

DB Grade: C-

You would think Browns rookie WR KC Concepcion was one of the top star receivers in the league with the way he looked on Sunday.

The former Texas A&M standout legitimately looking uncoverable at times, recording a whopping 129 yards on eight catches. The Titans are also fortunate that he dropped what would’ve likely been a big play for a touchdown, or his numbers would’ve looked even worse.

On a more positive note, CBs Cor’Dale Flott and CB Joshua Williams each had solid games, allowing a combined 18 yards on eight targets between the two of them. But aside from them two, QB DeShaun Watson picked this group apart with ease.

The Browns QB finished with 308 yards and one interception, while completing nearly 70 percent of his passes (25-of-36).

Specialists Grade: B+

K Joey Slye was forced into double duty once P Tommy Townsend was knocked out with an injury, and he performed admirably in both. Slye went one-for-one in the kicking game while also landing his lone punt inside the 20.

Meanwhile, WR Chimere Dike cooled off after his incredible game in Indy, totaling just 61 yards on two kick returns and 14 yards during his lone punt return of the game.

Overall, it was a solid outing by this group. Slye’s unexpected versatility when needed most is what ultimately gives this group a B+.