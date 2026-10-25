3 Major Takeaways From Titans' Heartbreaking Home Loss to Browns: Tony Pollard's Career Game Not Enough

The Tennessee Titans entered today's matchup with the Cleveland Browns coming off their first win of the season. Momentum like that can't be wasted for a 1-5 team and a first-year head coach with his back against the wall.

That makes today's result the most disappointing of the year so far. The Titans fall to 1-6 at home in a more than winnable game. Between blown leads and lapses on either side of the ball, it's hard not to feel worse than ever about this franchise.

Here are our three major takeaways from the Titans' 27-24 loss, starting with a bright spot.

Tony Pollard has career game at home

Pollard had a career game against the Cleveland Browns last season. His 161 yards and two scores propelled Tennessee to a late-season victory on the road.

Today, with both Tyjae Spears and Nick Singleton inactive, the Titans' RB1 had himself another huge day. Pollard punched in three touchdowns (tied for a career high), chalking up 129 yards on 25 carries. Pollard added 26 yards receiving to his total.

In the final year of his contract, Pollard has been one of Tennessee's most reliable weapons. His future in Nashville remains unsure. However, he'll be forced to carry a massive load so long as Ward and this offense fail to generate momentum elsewhere.

Even in a loss, Pollard had his best game of the 2026 season against Cleveland, and one of the best games of his career. The 29-year old deserves real flowers.

Cor'Dale Flott continues INT streak amidst defensive collapse

After a slow start to his first campaign as a Titan, offseason pickup Cor'Dale Flott had his second straight interception today.

Flott picked off Deshaun Watson in the first quarter, lending the Titans some of the early momentum that allowed Tennessee to pull out to a 14-0 lead. That lead was lost, brought to a tie, and then Tennessee's defense fell apart on the final drive, ultimately losing. Deshaun Watson threw for an inexcusable 308 yards.

Still, especially compared to fellow signee Alontae Taylor's struggles in the secondary, Flott's rising ability to force turnovers is a promising trend for Saleh's defense. The d-line looked worse, and the Browns put up 27 points.

Flott gets credit nonetheless for his singular ability to force a turnover. You take what you can get, especially in a game like this one.

Cam Ward improved, but the Titans still need more

It would've been hard for Ward to fall short of his 11/22, 102-yard performance from last week's contest against the Indianapolis Colts. He got better today, but the Titans still need more from their QB.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) passes during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ward went 20/31 through the air for no scores, one interception, and of course, a loss. The second-year QB made a few passes that had to be blamed on his WRs. Carnell Tate fumbled, Wan'Dale Robinson dropped. It wasn't all on Ward today.

But Tennessee's passer still failed to make up for the defense's shortcomings today, with 181 yards. Where Saleh's defense won in spite of the offense last week, Ward failed to make up the necessary ground when the Browns' offense pulled away today.

The defense fell apart on the final drive, but are the Titans even in that position if Tennessee capitalizes on a goal-line opportunity to take a two-score lead in the first half? The Titans need more from everyone, though especially their first overall pick.