Robert Saleh Denies Titans Have a QB Problem After Browns Loss, But Cam Ward's Stats Beg to Differ

Any excitement that the Tennessee Titans earned from their Week 6 win over the Indianapolis Colts was more than betrayed in today's defeat. The Titans had the Cleveland Browns right where they wanted them in the first quarter, jumping out to a 14-0 lead through seven minutes.

What followed was a slow meltdown spelled by little to no consistent momentum. The offense scored late in the fourth quarter (on the ground, unsurprisingly), only for the Browns to march back down the field and easily secure a game-winning field goal, taking the victory 27-24.

The defense's regression is one thing, and that's issue is worth an entirely different discussion. But the hot topic right now is Cam Ward. More specifically, the topic is Ward's place in this offense.

Do the Titans have a QB problem? Robert Saleh doesn't think so, but Ward's numbers don't lie.

Oct 25, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) scrambles against the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robert Saleh denies QB problem, but Ward's numbers disagree

"I don't think it's a quarterback problem," Saleh said, when asked about the blame that has to go around as a result of the offense's consistent failures. "It's [the blame] all the way across the board. He [Ward] missed some throws that he's gotta make... but overall, there's enough to go around for everybody."

But who, exactly? Carnell Tate's fumble is the obvious example, but his five receptions for 69 yards led the team. The rookie WR also came down with a contested catch in the red zone that led to an easy game-tying score in the fourth quarter.

Tony Pollard did his part, scoring a tied-career-high three touchdowns and rushing for 129 yards. Ward was only sacked once today - the offensive line made good on their dues, too.

That leaves Ward himself. Look no further than the stat sheet for evidence that Tennessee's biggest issue is unfortunately under center.

Ward is the Titans' main issue

Ward went 20/31 through the air, throwing an interception for the fifth week in a row. He's only thrown four touchdowns on the season up to now. Against Cleveland, the former first overall pick once again came short of 200 yards (with 181), while Deshaun Watson broke 300 for the other team.

Oh, and Ward didn't throw a score. We're past the point of patience and firmly in the realm of undeniable regression. With better protection and more playmaking options, Ward is worse this season than he was as a rookie.

The Titans wouldn't be 7-0 if Ward had improved; that isn't the point here. But could Tennessee have beaten the Giants in Week 3 if Ward hadn't thrown a pick on the goal line? Would the Titans have stood a chance against the Texans two weeks ago if the offense had generated a single touchdown?

Three or four wins would be a lot better than one and, even for the defense's faults, that unit has generated opportunities for the offense to pitch in. Even today, in allowing 27 points, the Titans had two takeaways.

If that doesn't sound like a QB problem, what is? The sooner Coach Saleh accepts that and opens the door to Ward's job, the sooner we see what the Miami product is made of when he's actually fighting for something in Nashville.

Until then, this is the product fans will have to get used to.