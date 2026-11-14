How Titans' Game vs. Jaguars Opens the Door for LB Cedric Gray to Finally Overtake Veteran Teammate

The Tennessee Titans' injury report in Week 10 turned an already improbable matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars into the team's steepest hill towards victory yet. WR Carnell Tate missing his second straight contest would be enough to demoralize any fan from the outside looking in.

With standout rookie LB Anthony Hill Jr. also missing from action, along with veteran Cody Barton? The Titans' LB room is essentially torn down to the studs; Cedric Gray remains as the only guy with consistent starting experience.

That may be good news for the Titans in the long run, though. While both Hill and Barton sitting out will undoubtedly hurt Robert Saleh's defense in Week 10, Gray has been long overdue to take snaps from Barton and join Hill as one of the team's two primary options at the position.

Barton, much like Calvin Ridley on offense, has simply run his course in this system. The Titans' rebuild is bound to leave him behind sooner rather than later. He's a step slower than his teammates, and as Tennessee charts a new course with their recently-acquired draft capital, it's hard to imagine Barton continuing to be a major player.

Gray's extended looks this coming Sunday could be the first step to Saleh making that change.

Tennessee Titans linebacker Cody Barton (50) exits the field after their loss to the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gray has the chance to initiate a defensive change in Week 10

Barton has appeared in all eight games for Tennessee this season. In that time as a starter at the WILL spot, he's amassed 34 total tackles. Gray, on the other hand, missed Week 1 due to a concussion. He's slowly ramped back up into a solid complimentary role since then.

Gray has already surpassed Barton's tackle total, and has a half-sack more than the 29-year old LB, too. It's the little things for the time being, but going forward, it appears to be about who can compliment Hill best going forward - assuming the rookie stays on his dominant tract.

Five years younger than Barton and fresh off a season in which he ranked fifth in the NFL in total tackles, the role should have been Gray's to lose all along. Whether it was his injury or a slow start in Saleh's system that held him back, Gray has a huge opportunity in Week 10.

The LB unit is his to lead, and a return to his former near-every-down role should be Gray's to lose once again if he plays well. In the wake of Tennessee moving defensive mainstays Jeffery Simmons and Amani Hooker, fans should be watching this potential development closely.