A Way-too-Early Projection for All 4 Draft Picks Titans Acquired at the Trade Deadline

Draft watch is officially upon the Tennessee Titans. A 1-7 team often calls for future-thinking fans to start throwing together mock drafts early in the season prior, but with the two moves Tennessee made at the trade deadline this year, those talks were forced into high gear.

In trading away DT Jeffery Simmons and S Amani Hooker, the Titans hauled in two first-round selections (both presumably late, due to the Chicago Bears' success), as well as as a second and fourth-round pick. General manager Mike Borgonzi just loaded up on some extremely rare capital.

That's an exciting prospect, and as a result, I'm going to count the Titans' chickens before they hatch and predict each of these four picks. This is based on current (and projected) needs, and is informed by current draft trends.

In other words, don't be surprised if this list changes. But as for right now, here are four players I could see Tennessee realistically taking with the draft picks they received for their defensive veterans.

2027 First: RB Kewan Lacy

For our first late-first selection, the Titans take Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy. I know Tennessee held on to Pollard at the trade deadline, but hear me out.

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) carries the ball against the Louisiana State Tigers during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Are the Titans really going to pay top dollar for Pollard when he enters free agency this offseason? Borgonzi himself said earlier this week that the team would like to have him back, but If the veteran already had multiple suitors at the deadline, and Tennessee are embracing their rebuild in the draft, it seems more likely that Pollard would get a better deal elsewhere.

The same can be said for backup RB Tyjae Spears, who will also be a free agent after this season. Spears won't have the same market as Pollard, but his dwindling snaps suggests a change of scenery could be the next step. That's where Lacy comes in.

Lacy broke out last year with the Rebels, scoring 24 touchdowns and amassing more than 1,500 yards. Even missing three of Ole Miss' nine games this year, Lacy has five scores on 78 carries. He's widely seen as one of the top backs in this class, and could realistically fall to the Titans between picks 25-30.

I wanted Jeremiyah Love last year (absolutely thrilled with Carnell Tate, of course), and this season, I'm banging the RB drum again.

2027 Second: OT Austin Siereveld

On a generally improved offensive line, LT Dan Moore Jr. has been a weak spot for Tennessee. PFF has him ranked 55th or lower in pass blocking, run blocking, and overall grade, of just 71 players at tackle.

In the second round of this year's draft, I have the Titans drafting Austin Siereveld to provide some relief at the position. Siereveld, a senior at Ohio State, has consistently held down the Buckeyes' offensive line in his growingly impressive career playing B1G football.

He has a strong base and has posted an extremely low pressure rate. Circling back to PFF, they credited Siereveld with a zero-pressure game in early October. Fifth-round OL Fernando Carmona Jr. helped overhaul the Titans' offensive line this season before his early-season injury.

Taking Siereveld, assuming he's available to Tennessee in round two, would help push that effort over the edge. It's a safe selection and one that should future-proof the Titans' offense to some extent.

2027 Fourth: CB Jayden Bellamy

It's difficult to predict the fourth round of next year's draft at this stage, but if I'm taking a shot in the dark, UCF Knights' CB Jayden Bellamy could be a sleeper addition to Tennessee's defense.

Sep 26, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Ed Small (18) fumbles as UCF Knights defensive back Jayden Bellamy (1) makes the tackle during the first quarter at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bellamy has one interception and one forced fumble this season with the Knights, marking his fourth straight season with at least one pick. His length is a benefit, and Bellamy is among the best CBs in the Big 12 when it comes to passer rating allowed.

He's not a breakout prospect that's setting draft boards ablaze. Bellamy is, however, the sort of developmental piece that would slot in nicely behind Marcus Harris, Alontae Taylor, and Cor'Dale Flott at the CB spot. Extra points for playing on the outside.

2028 First: S Rylon Dillard-Allen

This would be the Titans' eventual Amani Hooker replacement. Kevin Winston Jr. will step up in an expanded role in the meantime, but with what we'd assume would be another late first in 2028, I have the Titans taking Washington S Rylon Dillard-Allen.

Allen has three picks and a sack this season with the Huskies, along with 43 total tackles. These numbers are compared to zero, zero, and 40 in his rookie campaign, respectively. This is a rising defensive prospect with another season and a half to go before he'd be eligible for the draft.

At 5'11", 185 lbs, Dillard-Allen has the speed and versatility to both jump passing lanes and close gaps in run defense. The potential of this pick will depend on continued improvement for Dillard-Allen, but his tape promises a player that has found his footing.

This is the final pick of my way-too-early projection, which means Titans fans now know exactly who the team will take over the next two years... right?