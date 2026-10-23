How Tyjae Spears' Frustrating Lack of Growth Could Force Titans to Hit Reset Button in Backfield

Even coming into the 2026 season, it was clear that the Tennessee Titans' backfield wasn't quite up to date with the rest of the franchise's rebuild. 29-year old Tony Pollard, entering the final year of his contract, was trotted out as the team's RB1 from the jump.

The springier, more long-term Tyjae Spears was meant to split snaps with Pollard from the beginning. It's long been expected that Spears would replace Pollard if the latter were to be traded or cut. However, even now that he's fully healthy, Spears' production calls that plan into question.

In last week's win over the Indianapolis Colts, Spears logged just 11 snaps (24.4%) to Pollard's 34 (75.6%). This is a far cry from the even split that the two backs shared all the way back in Week 1, and things have been trending this way for weeks now.

Spears has missed a few practices with an ankle issue, but that hasn't kept him off the field. More and more with every passing game, it seems, Spears' own struggles are limiting his opportunities. Spears had one rush for one yard in Week 6, and one reception for seven yards.

When the Titans are forced to make a change with Pollard in the backfield, their succession plan may no longer be as obvious as it initially seemed.

Tennessee Titans running backs Tony Pollard (20) and Tyjae Spears (2) run through drills during training camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Titans' backfield future could get messy fast

Tennessee isn't without options here. Rookie RB Nick Singleton, who was drafted in the fifth round earlier this year, could click into Spears' role if he were to take Pollard's spot. That may ease the former's transition into a leading role.

Although, not only has Spears been underwhelming this year, but so has Singleton. The first-year playmaker has only proven his need for far more time to develop in the limited chances he's had. Singleton has 12 total yards on seven carries across two appearances.

The young talent is there in basically every other unit for Tennessee. Carnell Tate is heading up an overhaul of the WR room. Anthony Hill Jr. looks like the best LB on this team in his first season. JC Latham and the currently injured rookie Fernando Carmona have been excellent on the offensive line.

Pollard has done a servicable job as the Titans' RB1 this year. But an extension seems almost out of the question for the veteran, and he's even been mentioned as a potential trade candidate. When Pollard inevitably goes, it may take more than a simple substitution to replace him.

Spears should at least have the rest of this year to prove his capability in that role. If he continues to struggle, however (18 carries for 66 yards, with a 3.7/rush average through six games), Tennessee could be in for a big-red-button reset on the ground.