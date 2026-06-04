Titans Defensive Line: What to Know About Each Player on the Roster

The Tennessee Titans added a ton of talent around the roster this offseason. Perhaps no position group was attacked more aggressively than the defensive line.

The team brought in John Franklin-Myers, Solomon Thomas, Jordan Elliott, and rookie Jackie Marshall to join the elite Jeffery Simmons. This is the deepest position group on the roster now, and arguably one of the top defensive fronts in the league.

With that in mind, let's go through each interior defensive lineman on the roster and go over what we know.

Jeffery Simmons

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) is introduced before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Of course we have to start with the heart and soul of the team. Jeffery Simmons has evolved into one of the best interior defenders in the league and is truly a massive difference-maker. I expect another elite season from Simmons in 2026, and he'll certainly have more help.

The veteran led the team in sacks last year and had one of the highest pressure rates of all interior pass rushers. Simmons and Franklin-Myers will wreak havoc in 2026.

John Franklin-Myers

Oct 6, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98) reacts to a defensive stop in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Other than Simmons, John Franklin-Myers is probably the most important piece of this line. The defender got a nice contract from the Titans this offseason after putting up 25 tackles and 7.5 sacks in 2025.

Franklin-Myers can play as a tradition defensive tackle or as a 4-3 defensive end, so Robert Saleh will have options. The coach has also had Franklin-Myers before, so he knows how to get the most out of the veteran.

Solomon Thomas

Solomon Thomas was another veteran addition this offseason who has played under Saleh before. Thomas is a massive defender who, like Simmons and Franklin-Myers, provides some excellent pass rush ability as well as proficient run defense.

Thomas should see the field plenty in 2026. We'll probably see some set with Simmons, Franklin-Myers, and Thomas on the field at the same time.

Jordan Elliott

The trend continues here: Jordan Elliott is another versatile defender with experience playing for Saleh. Expect the defender to be deployed in various spots and be a reliable run stuffer.

Elliott has never been much of a pass rusher, but he did generate 14 hurries in 2025. This is another guy Saleh can get the most out of, and I expect him to see plenty of snaps.

Jackie Marshall

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baylor defensive lineman Jackie Marshall (DL19) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jackie Marshall was added in the 2026 draft and he's another interesting piece. Elliott would actually be a pretty solid comparison for Marshall, as they're both capable of lining up in multiple spots and providing some interior pass rush.

There's probably no better spot for Marshall than Tennessee. The rookie can learn behind Simmons, Franklin-Myers, and Thomas, and could eventually be a starter here. I'm not sure he'll see the field a ton as a rookie, but he's an interesting player to watch.

Cam Horsley

Cam Horsley was an undrafted free agent in 2025 who spent his rookie season on the practice squad in Nashville. Horsley made his NFL debut in Week 18 but didn't record a stat.

It will be an uphill battle for Horsley to stick around in 2026. This line is incredibly deep, and Horsley profiles more as a traditional nose tackle, which is an odd fit for Saleh's defense.

Timmy Horne

Like Horsley, Timmy Horne battled for a spot with the Titans in 2025 and ended up on the practice squad. The defender has some NFL experience though, with 31 total tackles and two pass breakups.

Horne can be moved around a little more than Horsley, but it's still tough to imagine him cracking the roster. If the Titans do keep six interior defenders, Horne is probably the favorite to get the final spot. He was in New York briefly under Brian Daboll if that means anything.