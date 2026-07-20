Robert Saleh’s Latest Comments Show why Titans’ Players Love Him

Robert Saleh is entering his first season as head coach of the Tennessee Titans in 2026, and he'll be looking to turn around a franchise that has posted four straight losing seasons, including just six total wins in the last two years.

Saleh will also be looking to rebound in a familiar role after a disappointing tenure as the New York Jets' head coach from 2021 till his firing in the middle of the 2024 season.

In his new gig with the Titans, Saleh will be doing some things differently, including calling defensive plays. However, one strength Saleh has always had is his ability to connect with players, and his latest comments show why top talent wants to play for the Titans head coach.

Robert Saleh's Unique Take on a Football Locker Room

During an appearance on Barstool's "Pardon My Take" podcast, Saleh stated that he and his coaching staff don't step into the players' locker room, adding that they trust the team's leaders, such as All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, to handle the environment.

"I've got a thing with our staff where no one steps in the locker room," Saleh said. "That's a player space. That's their domain. We trust that Jeffery Simmons and the leaders of the football team will handle it the way it needs to be handled."

"If things get haywire, then we'll intervene. But for the most part, that's their space, and we let them do what they need to do."

Saleh and his staff not being in the locker room gives Titans players some much-needed privacy and a way to relax from a loaded football schedule. This also allows players to build friendships and connections without the staff's presence, which should have a positive effect on overall team chemistry.

Additionally, Saleh's comments on trusting the team's leaders, like Simmons, in the locker room will instill trust and a level of professionalism among the players. Saleh is setting an example and establishing a culture in Tennessee ahead of his debut season.

Overall, Saleh's player-friendly coaching style has continued in his new job with the Titans. The little things, such as giving his players privacy in the locker room, can go a long way towards a successful football team.