3 Free Agents the Titans Should Consider Signing Ahead of Training Camp

Training camp is on the horizon for the Tennessee Titans, as rookies will report to Vanderbilt Health Football Center for camp on July 23, with veterans following on July 28.

The Titans' roster is basically set in stone for camp. General manager Mike Borgonzi was hard at work this offseason retooling a team that has won just six games in the last two years, including spending over $300 million in free agency.

That said, Tennessee still has a bunch of cap space and should consider making a few roster moves before camp. Here are three free agents the Titans should target to fill remaining needs.

Defensive Back Kenny Moore

Colts cornerback Kenny Moore (23) celebrates stopping the Texans on a 4th down play during their AFC Wild Card playoff game at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX., on Jan. 5, 2019. Indianapolis Colts Play At Houston Texans | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore was cut by the Indianapolis Colts in May after nine seasons with the franchise, and has yet to find a new home.

The 30-year-old has been one of the better slot corners in the NFL since entering the league in 2017, but Moore's play has declined in recent seasons, though he is still a starting-caliber defensive back. The 5-foot-9 corner tallied 55 tackles with an interception and six passes defended in 14 games in 2025, including a 65.2% completion rate and 89.2 passer rating when targeted.

Signing Moore to a cheap contract would give the Titans a veteran corner with a ton of starting experience who has played his entire career in the AFC South. Moore could serve as the starting nickel on Robert Saleh and Gus Bradley's defense, but Marcus Harris is also a strong candidate for that spot and is loved by the coaching staff.

Nevertheless, even if Moore isn't a starter for Tennessee, he would be a key depth piece and valuable mentor to Harris.

Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu

Nov 16, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Miami Dolphins safety Dante Trader Jr. (11) and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (9) run onto the field prior to the 2025 NFL Madrid Game against the Washington Commanders at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Melifonwu spent the 2025 season with the Miami Dolphins, starting eight games and posting an interception with zero penalties.

Though Melifonwu played significant snaps with the Dolphins last year, the 27-year-old is best suited as a backup and special teamer. The 6-foot-3 safety has experience playing on multiple special teams' units, including kick return and coverage, and punt return and coverage.

The Titans hosted Melifonwu for a workout in June, so Tennessee has already shown interest in the former Detroit Lions third-round pick this offseason. Signing Melifonwu would add more competition to the Titans' safety room, as the depth at the position behind Amani Hooker and Kevin Winston Jr. is nothing to write home about.

Offensive Tackle Jack Conklin

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) reacts during the fourth quarter of the 14-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

An underrated need on the Titans' roster is tackle depth. Dan Moore Jr. and JC Latham are locked in as the starters, with Austin Deculus, Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, undrafted rookie Aamil Wagner, and others behind them serving as the backups.

The Titans will likely roll with what they have at tackle, but if Borgonzi wants to add experience and leadership to the position room, reuniting with a familiar face could be a possible avenue.

Conklin's health has always been a question mark, but when on the field, the 31-year-old is a viable starter with a solid pass-blocking base. Bringing back Conklin on a short-term deal would give Tennessee a backup offensive lineman with 114 starts under his belt and insurance at right tackle if Latham disappoints.