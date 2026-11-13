Make or Break: How Cam Ward's Next 9 Games Will Define His Career With Titans

All of the Tennessee Titans-related noise over the past few weeks has been about the franchise's changes. Who got traded before and over the bye week and who the Titans could be targeting to replace them in next year's draft; these are the leading topics of conversation.

But all of that pales in comparison to Cam Ward's next nine games of football. The second-year QB should be the main point of concern of anyone with a stake in the Titans. Everything from this point forward hinges on Ward's development.

He'll have the rest of this season to call the shots under center, without a doubt. Beyond that, however? It will depend on what he manages to show before the bell sounds on Tennessee's 2026 season.

Only so much is guaranteed for Ward

General manager Mike Borgonzi replied with a simple "yes" when asked if he believes Ward will be this franchise's QB of the future earlier this week. Although, that question being asked in the first place suggests there's an unsteadiness to the position.

Prior to Ward's 300-yard, two-touchdown performance in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals, questions about his long-term future with the Titans had hit a historic high. It's a wonder what one great game can do for a young player's reputation.

Nov 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) communicates before the snap in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yet Ward isn't quite out of the woods. With as much draft capital as the Titans now have over the next two years (a hefty total of four first-round picks), selecting a QB if the need arises is far from out of the question. Heading into Week 10 and beyond, Ward has to prove he's becoming the guy Tennessee thought he would be when they took him first overall.

Ward has to prove he's becoming the Titans' long-term answer

That doesn't mean Ward has to be that guy right now. Even taking in his Week 8 showing, he just isn't there yet. Ward has thrown six touchdowns to five interceptions this season. His 49.0 QBR is good for 22nd in the league, per ESPN.

For the most part, Ward has occupied the middle of the road when he isn't straying off it entirely. For as bad as the 1-7 Titans have been, the team looks a whole lot worse when Ward is dysfunctional under center. Despite losing their last game, the red lights went green when Ward started clicking.

That's what this season was all about in the first place. Borgonzi has done an admirable job moving off of veteran assets to try and finally push this team over the finish line in regards to their overarching rebuild. But that can't be fully completed until an verdict is reached on Ward.

Week 10's matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars is the beginning of the most important stretch in Ward's career. By the end of next month, we should have clear enough idea as to where the Titans are headed; both as a whole, and under center.