Why the Titans Will Beat the Jaguars in Week 10, Why They Won't, and a Prediction

The Tennessee Titans were one of the few teams that saw their bye week crossover with the NFL trade deadline. Fans wouldn't be blamed for forgetting that we've got football this coming Sunday after days on end filled with rumors and breaking news at the end of every sentence.

Not only do the Titans play in Week 10, but they're hosting AFC South-rivals. The Jacksonville Jaguars, one of the most active buyers at the trade deadline, are coming to Nashville to boast their new pickups.

The last time Tennessee faced Jacksonville, the Titans lost 41-7 at the very end of the 2025 season. Cam Ward missed the majority of that game after exiting early with a shoulder injury, and his healthy showing tomorrow is the key to a potential Titans upset.

Will: Cam Ward stays hot in Carnell Tate's return

Ward nearly led Tennessee to a victory over the (now) 6-2 Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8. The Titans falling short 36-43 in overtime was partly due to Ward taking a costly sack late in regulation, but the QB can't at all be blamed for losing a game he kept Tennessee in.

With WR1 Carnell Tate trending toward a return, Ward should have all of his weapons in place to put up another promising game. The Titans even kept RB Tony Pollard at the deadline for Ward's own sake.

Again, Jacksonville bulked up at the deadline - their defense specifically - but Tennessee leaving the offense untouched said loud and clear that this franchise believes in Ward. With a newly-gutted defense, the Titans will be relying on Ward to try and secure the win.

Won't: Jaguars' overhauled defense clicks immediately

Directly opposing Ward is that new-look Jags defense. In addition to adding All-Pro S Jessie Bates III, Jacksonville also acquired defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Davon Godchaux.

Oct 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) reacts after an interception with safety Xavier Watts (31) against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The south-most AFC South team sold off a ton of draft potential to make this happen, but the 6-2 team got a whole lot better as they sprint toward a hopeful Super Bowl appearance. Two out of the next three weeks, the Titans stand in the way.

FOX Sports already had Jacksonville listed as a top 10 defensive team in the NFL prior to these trades. If Tennessee falls short (as is likely expected), it will be because the Jaguars' defense put a stopper in Ward and the offense's growth.

That could be one reason among many, but it seems to be the most relevant by far regarding this specific matchup.

Prediction: Titans lose, 34-23

At the end of the day on Sunday, I expect Jacksonville will overwhelm Tennessee. I don't believe it will be in blowout fashion, and this is primarily because of the stable flashes of progress Ward showed in Week 8.

But between their overhauled defense and Trevor Lawrence manning things under center on offense, the Titans are truly facing a championship contender this week. Perhaps the home field will help blunt the blow, as well as the team debuting their Music City jerseys.

I love the jerseys. I like what we saw from Cam Ward in his most recent game. But this Jaguars team has the AFC South in a headlock, and the 1-7 Titans simply don't have enough on paper to climb out of a double-digit projected loss in this one.