Deadline Debate: Do Titans Trade Tony Pollard at Peak Value, or Keep Him for Cam Ward's Sake?

The Tennessee Titans' offense had its best game of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, scoring 36 points in a losing effort to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Despite suffering their seventh loss of the year, the Titans were firing on all cylinders offensively in Week 8, especially quarterback Cam Ward and running back Tony Pollard. Ward threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns on 65% completion, while Pollard rushed for 117 yards and two scores on 5.6 yards per carry.

With Tennessee sitting at 1-7 and having already traded All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears, many have assumed the Titans are willing to deal some of their veteran talent. Pollard has been a name often mentioned in potential trade discussions, but the Titans may be better off keeping him.

Pollard is now essential to Ward's development at QB

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) hands off to running back Tony Pollard (20) during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pollard has been one of the most consistent running backs in the NFL over the last few years, and has been elite in recent weeks. The 29-year-old has tallied 246 rushing yards and five touchdowns in the past two games and is top-ten in rushing yards (595) and touchdowns (6) this year.

As a result, Pollard's trade value is higher than it has ever been. A contending team that is looking to elevate its rushing attack may have interest in a savvy veteran back in Pollard, who is in the final year of his deal with Nashville. From the outside looking in, the chips are falling for a sensible trade.

With the Titans still rebuilding, it would make sense to move Pollard and acquire picks for the future. However, Tennessee should also heavily consider retaining the former Pro Bowler. Pollard is critical to Ward's development, as supplying a young quarterback with a stable run game is always a fantastic plan. Pollard makes Ward's life easier and sets up play-action passes, which Ward has had success with.

Ward looked comfortable this past week because, in part, he was freed up by Pollard's ground game. Especially with complimentary options like Tyjae Spears and Nick Singleton fading into the background, Pollard has worked himself into an important and singular role this season.

Overall, trading Pollard before the November 10 deadline wouldn't be a surprising move from general manager Mike Borgonzi, but keeping him to support Ward and help the offense afloat for the rest of the season looks like the more viable avenue right now for Tennessee.