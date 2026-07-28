Mike Borgonzi Addresses Peter Skoronski Contract Extension Talks Entering Titans' Training Camp

The Tennessee Titans will hit the practice field for training camp on Wednesday, but before that, general manager Mike Borgonzi and head coach Robert Saleh sat down for a joint press conference on Tuesday to discuss the state of the team entering camp.

During the press conference, Borgonzi and Saleh discussed their football philosophies, roster battles, and how they want their football team to look for the season.

Borgonzi was also asked about the Titans' most pressing contract case right now, guard Peter Skoronski. The 24-year-old is eligible and well-deserving of a contract extension, but Tennessee has yet to come to terms on a new deal with Skoronski.

However, Borgonzi did reveal how contract talks are going with Skoronski, and it sounds like striking a deal with the young guard sooner rather than later is still among the top priorities.

Borgonzi is "Hopeful" to get an Extension Done with Peter Skoronski Before the Season

While speaking to the media on Tuesday, Borgonzi said that he is hoping to agree to an extension with Skoronski before the season, but nothing seems imminent. The Titans GM did add that he's had positive conversations with Skoronski's agents, which is good news at least.

"We're still hopeful," Borgonzi said. "There's not really an update, but we've had positive conversations with his agents."

With Skoronski having two years left on his contract due to the fifth-year option, the Titans don't necessarily need to rush an extension and can even wait until next offseason to get something done with the Northwestern product. However, with Skoronski's level of play rising, and the guard market only getting more lucrative, it would be wise for Tennessee to get ahead of the curve and sign Skoronski to a new contract before the market potentially explodes.

In 17 starts in 2025, Skoronski allowed two sacks and 23 quarterback pressures with a 79 PFF grade. His best stretch came at the end of the year, as Skoronski surrendered no sacks and two quarterback pressures in Tennessee's final six games.

Skoronski is one of the best young interior offensive linemen in the NFL, and should be in Nashville for the long term as a franchise cornerstone. Borgonzi should do everything he can to sign Skoronski to a massive extension before the season kicks off in September, but as of now, it looks like we're headed towards a waiting game with this situation.